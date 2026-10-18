Senior citizen home hunt: Seeking house for aged parent? Below ₹70 lakh, healthcare bring Kochi, Nashik, Haridwar on top

Senior citizen home hunt: Seeking a house for aged parents to settle after retirement? Tier 2 cities and spiritual hubs such as Kochi, Nashik, Varanasi and Haridwar are gaining popularity due to average home prices below ₹70 lakh (multiple reports) and improving healthcare options.
According to a report by integrated real estate platform Square Yards, with India’s senior housing market estimated at $4.31 billion in 2026 and set to reach $11.43 billion by 2031, wellness and affordability are set to reshape senior living choices.
“India is observing the emergence of a multi-billion-dollar asset class driven by a generation of seniors, seeking not only assistance but also autonomy, specialised wellness and a high quality of life,” said Tanuj Shori, Founder & CEO, Square Yards.
The report, titled ‘Expanding Horizons: The Next Growth Markets for Senior Living in India’, noted that India’s senior living market is entering a new phase, with growth increasingly moving beyond established metros into Tier-II cities and spiritual hubs.
It identified 15 priority cities that could shape the next wave of senior housing, based on factors including healthcare access, connectivity, affordability, climate and social infrastructure.
As aging accelerates alongside the nuclearisation of families, migration, and changing household structures, the report pointed that “demand is shifting toward organised housing that combines independence with healthcare, safety, and community”.
It added that while Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai remain important senior-living markets, the next phase of senior living will be defined by a broader geographic footprint. It identified tier 2 cities Coimbatore, Vadodara, Nashik, Kochi and Mysuru as gaining ground.
Further, the report also listed spiritual centres sucg as Ayodhya, Varanasi, Haridwar and Tirupati, to be emerging as distinct retirement and second-home destinations.
The report added that the geographic expansion of senior living reflects a broader change in how Indians are thinking about retirement. Shori noted that the future of senior housing in India will be defined not only by unit count but by how intelligently developments respond to care needs, accessibility and social connectivity.
“Integrating reliable medical access with dignified lifestyle ecosystems will be the benchmark for the sector’s long-term scale and credibility,” he said.
“Senior living is increasingly about value, not just location. Many people are willing to move to smaller centres for wellness-led communities with rich amenities, better care and a more comfortable lifestyle that fits their budget,” said Sunita Mishra, Vice President – Research and Insights at Square Yards.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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