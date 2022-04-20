Senior citizen special FD scheme: State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are providing higher interest rates on fixed deposits to senior citizens. These special FD schemes by various banks were introduced amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

SBI Wecare Deposit for Senior Citizens

"A special “SBI Wecare" Deposit for Senior Citizens introduced in the Retail TD segment wherein an additional premium of 30 bps (over & above the existing 50 bps) will be paid to Senior Citizens on their retail TD for '5 Years and above' tenor only. “SBI Wecare" deposit scheme stands extended up to 30th September 2022,"SBI mentioned on its website.

SBI special FD scheme for senior citizens interest rate

If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit under the special FD scheme, then the interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.30%. SBI has increased interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from February 15, 2022.

HDFC Bank special FD scheme

An Additional Premium of 0.25% (over and above the existing premium of 0.50%) shall be given to Senior Citizens who wish to book the Fixed Deposit of less than 5 crores for a tenure of 5 (five) years One Day to 10 Years, during special deposit offer commencing from 18th May'20 to 30th Sep’2022. This special offer will be applicable to new Fixed Deposit booked as well as for the Renewals, by Senior Citizens during the above period.

HDFC Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens interest rate

If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit under HDFC Bank Senior Citizen Care FD, then the interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.35%. These interest rates are with effect from 20th April 2022

ICICI Bank Golden Year FD

Resident Senior citizen customers will get an additional interest rate of 0.20% for a limited time over and above the existing additional rate of 0.50% per annum. The additional rate will be available on fresh deposits opened as well as deposits renewed during the scheme period. These rates are applicable from 7th October 2022

ICICI Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens interest rate

ICICI Bank Golden Year FD scheme will give 6.35% per annum. These rates are with effect from January 20