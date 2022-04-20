Senior citizen special FD scheme: What SBI, ICICI and HDFC Bank offer

An Additional Premium of 0.25% (over and above the existing premium of 0.50%) shall be given to Senior Citizens who wish to book the Fixed Deposit of less than 5 crores for a tenure of 5 (five) years One Day to 10 Years, during special deposit offer commencing from 18th May'20 to 30th Sep’2022. This special offer will be applicable to new Fixed Deposit booked as well as for the Renewals, by Senior Citizens during the above period.