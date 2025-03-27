Money
Senior healthcare crisis: Why insurance must cover more than just hospital stays
Summary
- One of the biggest deterrents to quality healthcare for seniors is its rising cost. The premium for health insurance for older adults is disproportionately high, making it inaccessible to many.
India is on the brink of a demographic shift redefining its healthcare landscape. With an estimated 140 million elderly citizens today—projected to rise to 350 million by 2050—the need for comprehensive senior healthcare has never been more pressing.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more