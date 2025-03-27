Senior healthcare crisis: Why insurance must cover more than just hospital stays

India is on the brink of a demographic shift redefining its healthcare landscape. With an estimated 140 million elderly citizens today—projected to rise to 350 million by 2050—the need for comprehensive senior healthcare has never been more pressing.

While longevity is a testament to medical advancements and improved living conditions, it also brings forth an unaddressed crisis: the silent suffering of seniors battling chronic illnesses, disabilities, and inadequate medical support. Many elderly individuals struggle with limited access to quality healthcare due to financial constraints.



Approximately 75% of India’s elderly population suffers from chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, and respiratory disorders.

These ailments not only compromise their quality of life but also lead to frequent medical interventions, adding to the financial burden.

Every year, over 20 lakh elderly Indians suffer falls, with more than 10 lakh developing serious complications that can severely impact their health—or even prove fatal. The lack of timely medical intervention, coupled with inadequate geriatric care facilities, often worsens the effects of fractures, post-surgical complications, and mobility issues, turning what could be manageable conditions into life-threatening crises.

Need for OPD coverage

One of the biggest deterrents to quality healthcare for seniors is its rising cost.

The premium for health insurance for older adults is disproportionately high, making it inaccessible to many. Unlike younger individuals, who can secure affordable health coverage, seniors often face stringent eligibility criteria, higher premiums, and extensive medical check-ups before gaining insurance approval.

Those who do not have insurance end up bearing out-of-pocket expenses, further straining their financial resources.

This is where the shift toward preventive care can make a difference.

Role of preventive care

Preventive care for seniors is not just about avoiding illnesses—it’s about fostering long-term wellness and reducing dependency on emergency interventions. Regular health screenings, timely diagnostics, and proactive lifestyle modifications can significantly curb the progression of chronic diseases.

Outpatient department (OPD) services, which include consultations, diagnostics, physiotherapy, and routine check-ups, play a vital role in ensuring that seniors receive continuous care without the need for hospitalisation.

However, traditional health insurance policies often overlook OPD benefits. The insurance industry needs to expand OPD coverage options, which will make it more accessible for seniors.

Technology-driven solutions

Technology can also play an important role here. There is a need for community-driven eldercare solutions, such as telemedicine, remote monitoring, and home healthcare services.

Technology-enabled solutions such as virtual consultations or medication reminders can empower seniors to manage their health independently while staying connected with healthcare providers.



Ageing is inevitable, but suffering in old age shouldn’t be. By shifting the focus from treatment to prevention, India can build a healthcare system that ensures dignity, well-being, and quality of life for its elderly population.

A collaborative effort is needed between insurance providers, government and policymakers, to create a more inclusive healthcare model for seniors. Now is the time to take proactive steps toward addressing this hidden crisis before it escalates into a full-blown healthcare emergency.



Gaurav Dubey is founder and CEO of Livlong 365