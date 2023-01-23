Sensex, Nifty open stronger, snap two-day losing run2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 10:10 AM IST
According to the Wall Street Journal, Federal Reserve officials are preparing to slow interest-rate increases for the second straight meeting and debate how much higher to raise them after gaining more confidence inflation will ease further this year.
(ANI) The domestic markets on Monday opened with gains, snapping two-day losing run.
