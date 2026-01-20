Why the order of your investment returns matters more than you think.
This critical factor often overlooked by investors can dramatically alter long-term wealth, even with consistent average returns.
MUMBAI : The order of investment returns can significantly affect the final portfolio outcome, even if the long-term average return remains the same—this is called sequence of returns risk. It is most relevant during periods when an investor is adding to or withdrawing from a portfolio, rather than simply holding a lump sum.