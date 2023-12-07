Should I opt for deductibles to reduce insurance premium?
When selecting a policy, one should prioritize those that provide coverage for pre-existing conditions promptly, ensuring comprehensive protection
I want to buy a health insurance policy for my parents. My father is 59 years old and diabetic. My mother is 55 years old but has no pre-existing diseases. Should I get a family floater policy for them or individual policies? To keep the premium lower, should I opt for deductibles?
—Name withheld on request
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message