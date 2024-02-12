Should investors lap up or ignore SBI Energy Opportunities Fund?
Summary
- India’s largest fund house, SBI Mutual Fund, has launched a thematic fund to bet on the country’s energy segment
India’s energy landscape seems to be getting some fairly deserved attention, particularly from fund houses. India’s largest fund house—SBI Mutual Fund—recently launched a thematic fund focused on the energy space. The SBI Energy Opportunities Fund will invest in stocks that belong to the energy sector to take advantage of rising energy demand.