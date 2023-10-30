Should married couples merge finances or keep them separate?
Summary
- Experts say merging finances is good to meet financial goals but keeping them separate helps in case of divorce
Delhi: Sharing is a way to multiply your happiness, goes the saying. Kruthika Rao and Venkat Amudhan, residents of Bengaluru, have been doing that for eight years now. Yet, they do not share a bank account and do not want to do so ever. That is one thing that the married couple is absolutely clear about. “My in-laws insisted that we have a joint account and pool our incomes to manage our finances. What’s the need for that," asks Rao, a marketing professional. Amudhan, a filmmaker, agrees. The couple believe that keeping bank accounts separate gives them greater autonomy over their earnings.