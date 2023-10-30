Should married couples merge finances or keep them separate?

Financial planners say the big upside of managing finances together, partly, if not entirely, is that it prepares you for unforeseen circumstances. For instance, if the husband is a joint owner of the wife’s assets and not just a nominee, he will get the assets in case of the untimely demise of the wife. Iyer has a strategy for women who have any inhibitions about making their husbands a joint owner. “They can create a will with their spouse as the beneficiary. This will ensure smooth transfer of assets in case of her demise while she doesn’t have to worry if the marriage fails," he said. However, assets bought in wife’s name to save tax or to save registration cost in the case of a house are considered the wife’s assets and if the husband claims it in case of a divorce, it may lead to legal dispute. “As per laws, a woman is entitled to alimony and maintenance, which includes right to residence. While she may not get half of her husband’s assets, she will be granted a reasonable maintenance amount by the courts," said Mrunalini Deshmukh, a senior matrimonial legal counsel.