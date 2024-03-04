Should Nvidia employees with stock options sell or stay put?

Taxation of Esops and RSUs of foreign companies is the same as that for Indian companies—the tax is to be paid when the stock options are exercised and also when they are sold. At the time of exercising the option, the difference between the stock exercise price and the fair market value (FMV) of the shares is treated as a perquisite and is taxed at slab rates. The onus of deducting tax on the perquisite and submitting it with the government is on the Indian subsidiary of the foreign company. However, it is the employees’ responsibility to declare the stocks in the ITR.