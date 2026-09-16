Should you choose a zero copay for your health insurance? Why? Why not? Explained

A health insurance policy with zero copay can reduce financial pressure during hospitalisation. However, choosing it requires comparing premiums, coverage and your ability to handle unexpected expenses.

Copay means paying a fixed percentage of the claim amount allowed under your policy. The insurer pays the remaining eligible amount, subject to policy conditions.

Suppose an eligible claim is ₹5 lakh and your copay is 20%. Your share would be ₹1 lakh, assuming no other deductions. With zero copay, this contribution disappears. The insurance company pays the entire eligible amount.

This makes a zero-copay attractive when a large hospital bill would strain your savings. It can also help families expecting frequent covered treatments. Each eligible claim avoids the percentage contribution that would otherwise come from funds.

However, zero copay does not mean every hospital expense will be paid. Excluded treatments, uncovered items and expenses beyond policy limits can still fall on you.

Room rent restrictions, waiting periods and deductibles also need attention. A deductible is an amount you must bear before the relevant insurance coverage pays.

Zero copay also does not automatically cover routine consultations, medicines or preventive checkups. These depend on the benefits included in your policy.

Don’t choose zero copay if… The main drawback is cost. Comparable policies with zero copay generally charge higher premiums. Don’t choose zero copay if you don’t want to pay extra premium.

But assess the possible hospital payment before accepting a cheaper premium. Saving a few thousand rupees annually may provide little comfort against a substantial claim contribution. Good health today cannot guarantee that hospitalisation will never happen.

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According to Chintan Kamdar, QPFP®, when buying health insurance, zero copay seems like the obvious choice. But it shouldn’t be the only thing that influences the decision, says the Digi-Finmart Private Limited director.

“A zero copay can provide a greater financial peace of mind at the time of hospitalisation, especially when the medical bill is high. But a policy with no copay could have a higher premium,” Kamdar said.

“For a healthy and young person with a good income, it may be worth paying a little more premium to remove copay, because it reduces the uncertainty when a medical emergency happens,” he added.

According to Chintan Kamdar, if you are a senior citizen or want to keep your insurance costs down each year, accepting a reasonable copay can make the policy more affordable.

“The key is to compare premium, sum insured, room-rent limits, exclusions, waiting periods, network hospitals and claim conditions – not just copay,” he said.

“Health insurance is basically risk transfer. The right policy is one you can afford to hold, and that gives you real protection when you need it most,” he added.