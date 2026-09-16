Should you choose a zero copay for your health insurance? Why? Why not? Explained

A health insurance policy with zero copay can reduce financial pressure during hospitalisation. However, choosing it requires comparing premiums, coverage and your ability to handle unexpected expenses.
Copay means paying a fixed percentage of the claim amount allowed under your policy. The insurer pays the remaining eligible amount, subject to policy conditions.
Suppose an eligible claim is ₹5 lakh and your copay is 20%. Your share would be ₹1 lakh, assuming no other deductions. With zero copay, this contribution disappears. The insurance company pays the entire eligible amount.
This makes a zero-copay attractive when a large hospital bill would strain your savings. It can also help families expecting frequent covered treatments. Each eligible claim avoids the percentage contribution that would otherwise come from funds.
However, zero copay does not mean every hospital expense will be paid. Excluded treatments, uncovered items and expenses beyond policy limits can still fall on you.
Room rent restrictions, waiting periods and deductibles also need attention. A deductible is an amount you must bear before the relevant insurance coverage pays.
Zero copay also does not automatically cover routine consultations, medicines or preventive checkups. These depend on the benefits included in your policy.
The main drawback is cost. Comparable policies with zero copay generally charge higher premiums. Don’t choose zero copay if you don’t want to pay extra premium.
But assess the possible hospital payment before accepting a cheaper premium. Saving a few thousand rupees annually may provide little comfort against a substantial claim contribution. Good health today cannot guarantee that hospitalisation will never happen.
According to Chintan Kamdar, QPFP®, when buying health insurance, zero copay seems like the obvious choice. But it shouldn’t be the only thing that influences the decision, says the Digi-Finmart Private Limited director.
“A zero copay can provide a greater financial peace of mind at the time of hospitalisation, especially when the medical bill is high. But a policy with no copay could have a higher premium,” Kamdar said.
“For a healthy and young person with a good income, it may be worth paying a little more premium to remove copay, because it reduces the uncertainty when a medical emergency happens,” he added.
According to Chintan Kamdar, if you are a senior citizen or want to keep your insurance costs down each year, accepting a reasonable copay can make the policy more affordable.
“The key is to compare premium, sum insured, room-rent limits, exclusions, waiting periods, network hospitals and claim conditions – not just copay,” he said.
“Health insurance is basically risk transfer. The right policy is one you can afford to hold, and that gives you real protection when you need it most,” he added.
Before buying, check whether any copay applies due to age, treatment location, or specific conditions. Read the policy wording.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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