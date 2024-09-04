Should you include Reits in Your Portfolio? And if so, which ones?
SummaryHomeowners and others looking to gain real-estate exposure aren’t getting the diversification they expect, research shows.
Many investors have real-estate investment trusts in their portfolios because they provide exposure to the real-estate market without having to buy property directly. But which of the many types of REITs on the market have performed best over the long run, and do they provide the housing-like returns investors seek?