Should you invest in Mirae’s latest multi-factor small-cap fund?
Summary
- The exchange traded fund will invest in small caps using liquidity, quality and momentum factors
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund (Mirae Asset MF)—the ninth largest fund house in the mutual fund industry with nearly ₹1.5 trillion assets under management (AUM)—has launched its first small- cap fund. However, this is not your regular small-cap fund. It is a multi-factor fund that will track an alternative small-cap index created using different quantitative factors.