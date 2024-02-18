Should you invest in Mirae’s latest multi-factor small-cap fund?

NSE data suggests the same. For example, during the 2008 financial crisis when the Nifty Small Cap Index 250 fell by 69%, the Nifty Small Cap 250 Quality Momentum 100 fell by 67%. In calendar year 2013, which was a tepid year for small-cap stocks, the Nifty Small Cap 250 Index fell by 9%, while the Nifty Small Cap 250 Quality Momentum 100 rose by 8%. In 2018, when just select large cap stocks performed, the regular small cap index was down 27%; the Nifty Small Cap 250 Quality Momentum 100 was down by 19%. On the other hand, a momentum factor should help this index perform better than the regular small-cap index during broad market rallies.