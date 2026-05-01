Should you replace 5 credit card EMIs with 1 personal loan? ChatGPT explains

I asked ChatGPT if I should consolidate 5 credit card EMIs into a single EMI by taking a personal loan. Check what the AI chatbot said: 

Arshdeep Kaur
Published1 May 2026, 04:28 PM IST
ChatGPT said that with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>70,000/month going into EMIs, the structure of debt matters as much as the amount.
ChatGPT said that with ₹70,000/month going into EMIs, the structure of debt matters as much as the amount.

I asked ChatGPT if I should consolidate 5 credit card EMIs into a single EMI by taking a personal loan. This is what AI said:

My ChatGPT Prompt

I have five ongoing credit card loans with EMIs of 30,000, 5,000, 12,000, 7,000, and 16,000. Should I continue managing them separately, or would it be better to take a personal loan to pay off the total credit card debt and consolidate everything into a single EMI?

ChatGPT responds

You’re asking the right question at the right time—because with 70,000/month going into EMIs, the structure of your debt matters as much as the amount.

It implies that these are likely credit card EMI conversions, with typical interest rates of 18% to 36% annually. Some may even have hidden charges (processing, GST, etc.)

This is not just “multiple loans”, you’re facing:

  • High interest compounding: Credit card debt compounds aggressively—much faster than home loans.
  • Fragmented repayment: 5 different EMIs, different tenures, no clear visibility of when you’ll be debt-free.
  • Cash flow stress: 70K fixed outflow = reduced flexibility for savings, emergencies, and investments.
  • Psychological fatigue: Multiple EMIs create mental load, decision fatigue, and a higher chance of financial mistakes.

Also Read | 1 crore in 15 years: I asked ChatGPT how to plan my SIP as a Bengaluru Engineer

What does consolidation via a personal loan actually do?

You take a personal loan to pay off all 5 credit card EMIs and replace them with a single EMI.

Before: 5 EMIs, 20–30% interest,

After: 1 EMI, ~11–16% interest

Quantify the benefit

Assumptions:

  • Credit card interest: ~24% average
  • Personal loan: ~13%
  • Total outstanding: let’s assume 20–25 lakh (you should confirm)

Interest difference:

  • Current cost: ~24%
  • New cost: ~13%

Savings = ~11% annually

On 20 lakh, you could save 2+ lakh per year in interest

Also Read | From ₹10 LPA to ₹30 LPA in 2 years: I asked ChatGPT how to upgrade my salary

When is consolidation a GREAT idea?

You should strongly consider consolidation if:

  • Interest gap exists: Personal loan rate is at least 5–8% lower
  • You feel EMI pressure: 70K/month is significant unless your income is very high
  • You want clarity: You prefer one EMI, a fixed end date, and predictability

Based on your case, you meet all 3 conditions.

However, a common mistake people make is starting to use credit cards after paying off their dues with a personal loan. This results in a financial spiral.

Consolidation only works if spending behaviour changes.

How to do this correctly: A step-by-step plan

Step 1: Get exact numbers — Outstanding on each card EMI, interest rate, and remaining tenure. This gives your true total liability.

Step 2: Check personal loan offers. Look for the interest rate (target ≤14%), processing fee, and prepayment charges.

Step 3: Choose tenure wisely. Don’t fall for the longer tenure trap because it results in more total interest. Ideal tenure is 3–5 years, max.

Step 4: Close all credit card EMIs immediately. Don’t partially close, don’t keep one “just in case”.

Step 5: Lock your credit cards. Best practice is to keep 1 card active (for credit score), limit usage to what you can fully repay monthly, or temporarily stop using cards completely

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT how to earn extra ₹20K: check AI's personal finance master plan

Alternative strategy

This is called debt avalanche:

1. Pay the minimum on all EMIs

2. Aggressively pay off the highest interest loan first

3. Then move to the next

EMI restructuring example simplified

Let’s say:

  • Current: 70K/month
  • Personal loan: 22 lakh @ 13% for 5 years
  • New EMI ≈ 50–52K

Benefits:

  • 18–20K monthly relief
  • Lower interest
  • Simpler structure

Strategic insight (important mindset shift)

Right now, your money is working hard for the lenders. After consolidation, your money starts working for you (or at least stops leaking as fast).

Advanced tip

If you consolidate, continue paying 70K/month anyway.

Required EMI: ~ 52K

Extra 18K → prepay loan

Result: Loan closes faster and saves massively on interest

Final recommendation

Based on your situation:

  • YES, consolidate if you get a personal loan at ≤14% and you commit to not building new credit card debt.
  • NO, don’t consolidate if you’ll continue spending on credit cards, and the personal loan rate is still very high (>16–18%).

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

Interest RatePersonal LoanInterest Rates
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyShould you replace 5 credit card EMIs with 1 personal loan? ChatGPT explains
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.