I asked ChatGPT if I should consolidate 5 credit card EMIs into a single EMI by taking a personal loan. This is what AI said:

My ChatGPT Prompt I have five ongoing credit card loans with EMIs of ₹30,000, ₹5,000, ₹12,000, ₹7,000, and ₹16,000. Should I continue managing them separately, or would it be better to take a personal loan to pay off the total credit card debt and consolidate everything into a single EMI?

ChatGPT responds You’re asking the right question at the right time—because with ₹70,000/month going into EMIs, the structure of your debt matters as much as the amount.

It implies that these are likely credit card EMI conversions, with typical interest rates of 18% to 36% annually. Some may even have hidden charges (processing, GST, etc.)

This is not just “multiple loans”, you’re facing:

High interest compounding : Credit card debt compounds aggressively—much faster than home loans.

: Credit card debt compounds aggressively—much faster than home loans. Fragmented repayment : 5 different EMIs, different tenures, no clear visibility of when you’ll be debt-free.

: 5 different EMIs, different tenures, no clear visibility of when you’ll be debt-free. Cash flow stress : ₹ 70K fixed outflow = reduced flexibility for savings, emergencies, and investments.

: 70K fixed outflow = reduced flexibility for savings, emergencies, and investments. Psychological fatigue: Multiple EMIs create mental load, decision fatigue, and a higher chance of financial mistakes.

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What does consolidation via a personal loan actually do? You take a personal loan to pay off all 5 credit card EMIs and replace them with a single EMI.

Before: 5 EMIs, 20–30% interest,

After: 1 EMI, ~11–16% interest

Quantify the benefit Assumptions:

Credit card interest: ~24% average

Personal loan: ~13%

Total outstanding: let’s assume ₹ 20–25 lakh (you should confirm) Interest difference:

Current cost: ~24%

New cost: ~13% Savings = ~11% annually

On ₹20 lakh, you could save ₹2+ lakh per year in interest

When is consolidation a GREAT idea? You should strongly consider consolidation if:

Interest gap exists : Personal loan rate is at least 5–8% lower

: Personal loan rate is at least 5–8% lower You feel EMI pressure : ₹ 70K/month is significant unless your income is very high

: 70K/month is significant unless your income is very high You want clarity: You prefer one EMI, a fixed end date, and predictability Based on your case, you meet all 3 conditions.

However, a common mistake people make is starting to use credit cards after paying off their dues with a personal loan. This results in a financial spiral.

Consolidation only works if spending behaviour changes.

How to do this correctly: A step-by-step plan Step 1: Get exact numbers — Outstanding on each card EMI, interest rate, and remaining tenure. This gives your true total liability.

Step 2: Check personal loan offers. Look for the interest rate (target ≤14%), processing fee, and prepayment charges.

Step 3: Choose tenure wisely. Don’t fall for the longer tenure trap because it results in more total interest. Ideal tenure is 3–5 years, max.

Step 4: Close all credit card EMIs immediately. Don’t partially close, don’t keep one “just in case”.

Step 5: Lock your credit cards. Best practice is to keep 1 card active (for credit score), limit usage to what you can fully repay monthly, or temporarily stop using cards completely

Alternative strategy This is called debt avalanche:

1. Pay the minimum on all EMIs

2. Aggressively pay off the highest interest loan first

3. Then move to the next

EMI restructuring example simplified Let’s say:

Current: ₹ 70K/month

70K/month Personal loan: ₹ 22 lakh @ 13% for 5 years

22 lakh @ 13% for 5 years New EMI ≈ ₹ 50–52K Benefits:

₹ 18–20K monthly relief

18–20K monthly relief Lower interest

Simpler structure Strategic insight (important mindset shift)

Right now, your money is working hard for the lenders. After consolidation, your money starts working for you (or at least stops leaking as fast).

Advanced tip If you consolidate, continue paying ₹70K/month anyway.

Required EMI: ~ ₹52K

Extra ₹18K → prepay loan

Result: Loan closes faster and saves massively on interest

Final recommendation Based on your situation: