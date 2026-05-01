I asked ChatGPT if I should consolidate 5 credit card EMIs into a single EMI by taking a personal loan. This is what AI said:
I have five ongoing credit card loans with EMIs of ₹30,000, ₹5,000, ₹12,000, ₹7,000, and ₹16,000. Should I continue managing them separately, or would it be better to take a personal loan to pay off the total credit card debt and consolidate everything into a single EMI?
You’re asking the right question at the right time—because with ₹70,000/month going into EMIs, the structure of your debt matters as much as the amount.
It implies that these are likely credit card EMI conversions, with typical interest rates of 18% to 36% annually. Some may even have hidden charges (processing, GST, etc.)
This is not just “multiple loans”, you’re facing:
You take a personal loan to pay off all 5 credit card EMIs and replace them with a single EMI.
Before: 5 EMIs, 20–30% interest,
After: 1 EMI, ~11–16% interest
Assumptions:
Interest difference:
Savings = ~11% annually
On ₹20 lakh, you could save ₹2+ lakh per year in interest
You should strongly consider consolidation if:
Based on your case, you meet all 3 conditions.
However, a common mistake people make is starting to use credit cards after paying off their dues with a personal loan. This results in a financial spiral.
Consolidation only works if spending behaviour changes.
Step 1: Get exact numbers — Outstanding on each card EMI, interest rate, and remaining tenure. This gives your true total liability.
Step 2: Check personal loan offers. Look for the interest rate (target ≤14%), processing fee, and prepayment charges.
Step 3: Choose tenure wisely. Don’t fall for the longer tenure trap because it results in more total interest. Ideal tenure is 3–5 years, max.
Step 4: Close all credit card EMIs immediately. Don’t partially close, don’t keep one “just in case”.
Step 5: Lock your credit cards. Best practice is to keep 1 card active (for credit score), limit usage to what you can fully repay monthly, or temporarily stop using cards completely
This is called debt avalanche:
1. Pay the minimum on all EMIs
2. Aggressively pay off the highest interest loan first
3. Then move to the next
Let’s say:
Benefits:
Strategic insight (important mindset shift)
Right now, your money is working hard for the lenders. After consolidation, your money starts working for you (or at least stops leaking as fast).
If you consolidate, continue paying ₹70K/month anyway.
Required EMI: ~ ₹52K
Extra ₹18K → prepay loan
Result: Loan closes faster and saves massively on interest
Based on your situation:
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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