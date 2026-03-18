The Nifty 50 has fallen over 10% from its January peak. The India VIX has spiked. FIIs have been net sellers for months. And now, with the escalation in West Asia, crude surging, and the Strait of Hormuz under threat, investors have one more reason to ask: Should I just wait this out?
Markets fall, fear rises. Should investors really sit this out?
SummaryMarket falls trigger fear, but history shows exits often cost more than corrections. The real risk isn’t volatility—it’s missing the rebound while waiting for clarity.
The Nifty 50 has fallen over 10% from its January peak. The India VIX has spiked. FIIs have been net sellers for months. And now, with the escalation in West Asia, crude surging, and the Strait of Hormuz under threat, investors have one more reason to ask: Should I just wait this out?
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