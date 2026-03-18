Markets fall, fear rises. Should investors really sit this out?

Sandeep Jethwani
3 min read18 Mar 2026, 01:45 PM IST
logo
Sandeep Jethwani, co-founder, Dezerv
Summary
Market falls trigger fear, but history shows exits often cost more than corrections. The real risk isn’t volatility—it’s missing the rebound while waiting for clarity.

The Nifty 50 has fallen over 10% from its January peak. The India VIX has spiked. FIIs have been net sellers for months. And now, with the escalation in West Asia, crude surging, and the Strait of Hormuz under threat, investors have one more reason to ask: Should I just wait this out?

That instinct deserves respect. When your portfolio is bleeding and every headline reinforces the fear, stepping aside can feel like the only rational response.

There is a reason it feels that way. The human brain did not evolve to be a good investor—it evolved to keep us alive.

Kahneman and Tversky showed that we experience losses roughly twice as intensely as equivalent gains. For our ancestors, failing to notice a predator was fatal. Evolution selected for the vigilant, not the optimistic.

Also Read | How retail traders navigate full-time trading risks

That asymmetry, so useful on the savannah, betrays us in markets. The brain’s threat-detection system cannot distinguish between a 15% fall in the Nifty and a real survival risk. In that moment, instinct takes over: flee first, think later.

Data reality

But the data tells a very different story.

Over the past 46 years, the Sensex has fallen 10% or more intra-year in roughly 90% of all years. Yet it has ended in positive territory about 80% of the time.

Volatility is not an anomaly—it is the norm. So is recovery.

From a base of 100 in 1979, the Sensex has crossed 85,000 in 2024, navigating every imaginable disruption along the way.

The lesson is not that corrections don’t matter. It is that not all risks are equal. Has something permanently broken, or is the market absorbing a temporary shock?

A deterioration in earnings power or institutional failure would warrant a structural rethink. FII outflows, an oil price spike, or a weak earnings quarter are cyclical—real, but transient.

The real danger is mistaking a passing storm for a permanent shift in climate, and exiting entirely instead of reassessing where opportunities may lie.

History speaks

History is unambiguous.

The Harshad Mehta scam of 1992 crashed the Sensex over 40%; by 1996, it had recovered 82% from the bottom. In 2003, after years of dot-com fallout, the Sensex sat around 3,000; it ended the year up 74%.

In 2008, the Sensex fell from 21,000 to roughly 8,000; by late 2010, it had more than doubled from its low. In March 2020, the Nifty fell 38% in weeks; by late 2021, it had rallied over 130%.

Also Read | Time, not timing, is the real edge in investing

Each of these moments felt like the end of something. Each turned out to be the beginning.

The investors who did best were neither frozen nor fleeing. They stayed invested—and rebalanced toward where value had emerged. Because exiting is never just one decision. It creates a second, harder one: when to come back.

Consider March 2020. An investor who sold near the bottom and waited for clarity—re-entering even six months later—would have missed roughly 50% of the rebound. On a 1 crore equity portfolio, that translates to nearly 50 lakh lost to the pause itself.

In 2024, the pattern repeated. The largest equity fund outflows came just before the market’s strongest rally.

A good price and a good headline rarely arrive together. That is the real cost of exiting: not the fall, but the missed recovery.

Patience premium

Knowing this is easy. Living it is not.

As Warren Buffett famously said, “The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient.”

Volatility is not a flaw in equity markets—it is the mechanism through which they deliver returns that few other asset classes can match.

Also Read | Thinking of stopping your SIP? Why market volatility says don’t

It shakes out capital that cannot tolerate uncertainty and compounds the wealth of capital that can.

The real risk is not the drawdown. It is the decade of compounding you forfeit while waiting for a signal of safety that never comes.

The investors who build wealth are not those who feel no fear. They are those who recognise that temporary discomfort and permanent damage are not the same—and act accordingly.

Sandeep Jethwani, co-founder, Dezerv, a wealth management company

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics