SIFs, a new asset class, allows investors to enhance returns, diversify risks, have greater clarity of financial goals
Summary
- A little crystal-ball gazing on potential products that can be developed with specialised investment funds and what they can do for your portfolio.
Funds that follow alternative strategies in the listed markets have exploded in popularity since the introduction of Alternative Investment Fund regulations. Category III AIFs – a brand new idea in 2012 – have garnered ₹2.17 lakh crore of commitments as of today.