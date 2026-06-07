Silver ETFs delivered a 50%+ 3Y CAGR. What does the gold-silver ratio show now?

Silver has emerged as one of the best-performing asset classes for Indian investors over the past few years. Silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have delivered a three-year CAGR of more than 50%, while generating returns of over 13% so far in 2026.

The sharp rally has left many investors wondering whether silver still offers value or if the metal has already priced in most of the optimism.

One way to answer that question is through the gold-silver ratio, a widely tracked metric that compares the price of gold with that of silver and helps assess whether silver is relatively cheap or expensive.

Here's a closer look at what the ratio indicates and what it could mean for investors considering silver today.

What is the gold-silver ratio? The gold-silver ratio measures how many ounces of silver are required to buy one ounce of gold.

The formula is simple:

Gold-Silver Ratio = Price of Gold ÷ Price of Silver

If gold trades at $3,300 an ounce and silver at $55 an ounce, the ratio works out to 60.

For investors, the ratio serves as a relative valuation indicator.

A rising ratio means gold is outperforming silver, making silver appear cheaper relative to gold. A falling ratio means silver is outperforming gold, suggesting that silver's valuation discount is narrowing.

Where does the gold-silver ratio stand today? The gold-silver ratio currently stands at 60.7, according to data from GoldPrice.

The figure has declined sharply over the past year. In June 2025, the ratio was above 90 and went on to touch a 52-week high of 94.5, indicating that silver was significantly underperforming gold.

View full Image View full Image Source: GoldPrice

Since then, silver has staged a powerful rally. The ratio plunged to a low of 44 in January 2026 before stabilising around current levels.

The move is significant because it suggests that much of silver's valuation catch-up relative to gold has already played out. Put differently, investors needed nearly 95 ounces of silver to buy one ounce of gold at the peak of the ratio last year. Today, they need only about 61 ounces.

What does the current ratio indicate? A year ago, the ratio was making a strong valuation case for silver.

At levels above 90, many investors argued that silver was significantly undervalued relative to gold. The subsequent decline in the ratio suggests that the market has already corrected a large part of that imbalance.

At 60.7, the ratio no longer points to the kind of deep undervaluation that existed in 2025.

That does not mean silver is expensive. Rather, it suggests that the easy valuation trade may be behind us.

For investors buying silver today, the case is less about silver catching up with gold and more about whether the metal's underlying fundamentals remain supportive.

What should investors watch now? If the gold-silver ratio is no longer sending a strong valuation signal, investors may need to focus more closely on other drivers of silver prices.

Industrial demand remains the most important. Silver consumption is increasingly tied to solar installations, electronics manufacturing and the broader energy transition.

Interest rates are another key factor. Like gold, silver tends to benefit when borrowing costs fall and the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets declines.

Supply conditions also warrant attention. The silver market has recorded deficits in recent years, with demand exceeding supply. Continued supply tightness could support prices.

Finally, ETF flows remain an important indicator. Strong inflows into silver ETFs can amplify price moves, particularly because the silver market is significantly smaller than the gold market.

So, should investors buy silver? The gold-silver ratio suggests silver is no longer the bargain it appeared to be a year ago.

The fall in the ratio from 94.5 to 60.7 indicates that a large part of silver's relative undervaluation has already been priced in.

At the same time, the current reading does not point to excessive optimism either. The ratio is close to historical norms and does not suggest that silver has entered overvalued territory.