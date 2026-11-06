Silver price in Chennai today, Nov 6, 2026: Up or down on Dhanteras? Check latest rate in ‘Gateway to South India'

Silver prices reversed their recent upward trend on Dhanteras. Check how much silver costs in Chennai today.

Eshita Gain
Published6 Nov 2026, 05:40 PM IST
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Silver price in Chennai today, Nov 6, 2026: Up or down on Dhanteras? Check latest rate in ‘Gateway to South India'
Silver price in Chennai today, Nov 6, 2026: Up or down on Dhanteras? Check latest rate in ‘Gateway to South India'(Pexel)

Silver prices declined on Dhanteras, reversing their recent upward trend after gaining for several consecutive sessions. The dip could offer some relief to buyers planning to purchase silver jewellery, coins or utensils on the festive occasion.

On the multi commodity exchange (MCX), silver futures contracts expiring in December fell 1.04% to 1,85,189 during Friday’s trading session. MCX silver futures rates also influence retails silver rates across India.

Today's decline comes after both gold and silver surged amid hopes of improvement in geopolitical situations and reduction in crude oil prices.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, 999 fine silver is priced at 1,86,020 per kg, while 925 sterling silver costs 1,72,069 per kg. Silver 900 coins are priced at 1,67,418 per kg, according to Indian Bullion Association's (IBA) data as of 5:20 PM (IST) on Friday.

Gold

24K Per 10g
--

Silver

Per Kg
--

Silver rate today in Chennai

Name1 Gram10 Gram100 Gram1 Kilogram1 Ounce1 Tola
Silver 999 Fine 186 1,860 18,602 186,020 5,274 2,170
Silver 925 Sterling 172 1,721 17,207 172,069 4,878 2,007
Silver 900 Coin 167 1,674 16,742 167,418 4,746 1,953
Silver 800 German 149 1,488 14,882 148,816 4,219 1,736

Source: Indian Bullion Association's (IBA) data

The difference in prices is largely due to the purity of silver. While 999 fine silver contains 99.9% pure silver, 925 sterling silver contains 92.5% silver, with the remaining 7.5% comprising other metals, usually copper. Similarly, 900 silver contains 90% pure silver.

Also Read | Beyond Gold and Diamonds: The New Rules of Festive Luxury

The final price of silver items also depends on their weight and purity. Buyers should check the silver grade before making a purchase, as items with higher silver content generally come at a higher price.

What to keep in mind before buying silver today?

Before you rush to shop for silver to mark the auspicious day, it is important to keep the following things in mind:

  • Check purity: Always verify the purity of the silver item before making a purchase. Look for the BIS standard mark bearing the word ‘silver’, the purity grade such as 999 or 925 and a six-digit alphanumeric hallmark unique identification (HUID) code. You can enter this code in the BIS care app to verify the item's purity and hallmarking details.
  • Ensure the weight in correct: The weight of the silver jewellery, bar or coin directly impacts its final price. Hence, you should always ask the jeweller to weigh the item in front of you and mention the gross weight and new weight of the item on the bill.

Also Read | Dhanteras 2026: Tata Gold ETF — 60% returns within 3 years! Should you buy?
  • Check silver's current rates: Always check the precious metal's price before going to a jeweller. You can check retail rates of silver online on bullions.co.in or other such platforms.
  • Check making or minting charges: These additional charges cover the cost of the product's design and making and is usually added as a percentage of the value of the item. Always ask for the exact breakdown of the costs or else you may end up paying more.

Dhanteras marks the auspicious day on which people worship Lord Dhanvantari, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera. Many households also traditionally buy gold, silver, jewellery or other new items. People prefer to make these purchases, believing it brings wealth, good fortune and prosperity.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

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