SIP inflows surge, but small savers shrink: What the latest data reveals

Mutual fund inflows via Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) reached a towering ₹31,961 crore in July—marking five consecutive months above the ₹30,000 crore mark and 65 straight months of net positive equity flows, according to Amfi.
While these record-setting figures are widely celebrated as proof of a deeply ingrained saving culture, a closer examination reveals a troubling trend among smaller investors.
Over the past financial year, the number of accounts contributing between ₹500 and ₹1,000 fell by nearly 1.4 million—the first decline in years. Accounts in the sub- ₹500 category remained flat, while higher-value brackets expanded. The headline numbers continue to set records only because larger contributions are growing fast enough to offset and mask the exodus of low-ticket savers.
The ₹500-to- ₹1,000 SIP segment has historically been vulnerable: easy to open, but often backed by low conviction. Many of these accounts were initiated during market rallies without long-term financial guidance, as intermediaries lack the margin to service smaller accounts individually, said experts.
In the initial stages of building a portfolio, market performance plays a secondary role compared to consistent habit formation. For a small account holding only a few thousand rupees, pausing contributions causes far greater damage than a routine market correction. When volatility spooks novice investors into quitting early, they permanently compromise their long-term wealth accumulation before compounding can take effect, the experts said.
The data presents a sharp paradox. Over the same 12-month period, average monthly SIP inflows expanded by nearly 25%—climbing from ₹13,052 crore to ₹16,413 crore—even as small investors exited the market. The overall total continues to rise because remaining participants are allocating larger sums, inflating the statistical average while the foundational savers slip away quietly.
The core issue lies in distributor economics: the financial distribution chain offers no financial incentive to service or retain micro-accounts during market downturns. Without deliberate structural support to maintain small-ticket folios through volatile cycles, the concept of micro-SIPs risks becoming little more than a marketing slogan for financial inclusion.
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