Staying invested for the long haul rather than reacting to every market correction could make a significant difference for mutual fund investors, with a new study by Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund finding that longer systematic investment plans (SIPs) have historically resulted in fewer negative returns, reported Fortune India.

The study, which analysed more than 21 years of market data between April 2005 and October 2026, found that the likelihood of an SIP ending in losses declined as the investment period increased from five years to seven and 10 years.

The findings offer an important perspective for investors who consider discontinuing their monthly investments when markets remain volatile, or returns stagnate. The analysis covered four major equity indices — Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty 500, across multiple market cycles.

Longer SIPs, fewer chances of negative returns One of the most significant findings was the sharp reduction in negative-return observations as the investment horizon increased.

For five-year SIPs, negative returns were recorded in 1% of observations for the Nifty 100, 2% for the Nifty Midcap 150, 10.5% for the Nifty Smallcap 250 and 2% for the Nifty 500.

However, the picture improved considerably for investors who remained invested for 10 years.

Over a 10-year investment period, SIPs in the Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty 500 did not register any negative-return instances. The Nifty Smallcap 250, meanwhile, saw losses in only 0.7% of the observations.

The research also found that the improvement was not limited to reducing the frequency of losses. The minimum returns recorded across the four indices improved as the investment duration increased.

How much difference does a longer investment horizon make? The improvement becomes clearer when comparing the worst-performing SIP observations across different investment periods.

For the Nifty 100, the minimum return improved from -5.9% over five years to -0.8% over seven years and turned positive at 2.8% over 10 years.

Similarly, the Nifty 500 recorded an improvement in its minimum return from -7.1% over five years to -1.2% over seven years and 2.5% over 10 years.

The Nifty Midcap 150 also saw its minimum return improve from -8.4% to 0.4% and further to 4.6% across the respective investment periods.

Small-cap investments, however, continued to carry relatively higher risks. The minimum return for the Nifty Smallcap 250 improved from -18.2% over five years to -7.3% over seven years and -1.8% over 10 years.

Despite these improvements, average returns remained broadly similar across the investment horizons. For 10-year SIPs, average returns stood at 11.5% for the Nifty 100, 16.3% for the Nifty Midcap 150, 13.8% for the Nifty Smallcap 250 and 12.1% for the Nifty 500.