Staying invested for the long haul rather than reacting to every market correction could make a significant difference for mutual fund investors, with a new study by Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund finding that longer systematic investment plans (SIPs) have historically resulted in fewer negative returns, reported Fortune India.
The study, which analysed more than 21 years of market data between April 2005 and October 2026, found that the likelihood of an SIP ending in losses declined as the investment period increased from five years to seven and 10 years.
The findings offer an important perspective for investors who consider discontinuing their monthly investments when markets remain volatile, or returns stagnate. The analysis covered four major equity indices — Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty 500, across multiple market cycles.
One of the most significant findings was the sharp reduction in negative-return observations as the investment horizon increased.
For five-year SIPs, negative returns were recorded in 1% of observations for the Nifty 100, 2% for the Nifty Midcap 150, 10.5% for the Nifty Smallcap 250 and 2% for the Nifty 500.
However, the picture improved considerably for investors who remained invested for 10 years.
Over a 10-year investment period, SIPs in the Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty 500 did not register any negative-return instances. The Nifty Smallcap 250, meanwhile, saw losses in only 0.7% of the observations.
The research also found that the improvement was not limited to reducing the frequency of losses. The minimum returns recorded across the four indices improved as the investment duration increased.
The improvement becomes clearer when comparing the worst-performing SIP observations across different investment periods.
For the Nifty 100, the minimum return improved from -5.9% over five years to -0.8% over seven years and turned positive at 2.8% over 10 years.
Similarly, the Nifty 500 recorded an improvement in its minimum return from -7.1% over five years to -1.2% over seven years and 2.5% over 10 years.
The Nifty Midcap 150 also saw its minimum return improve from -8.4% to 0.4% and further to 4.6% across the respective investment periods.
Small-cap investments, however, continued to carry relatively higher risks. The minimum return for the Nifty Smallcap 250 improved from -18.2% over five years to -7.3% over seven years and -1.8% over 10 years.
Despite these improvements, average returns remained broadly similar across the investment horizons. For 10-year SIPs, average returns stood at 11.5% for the Nifty 100, 16.3% for the Nifty Midcap 150, 13.8% for the Nifty Smallcap 250 and 12.1% for the Nifty 500.
(Disclaimer: The findings are based on historical index performance and do not guarantee similar returns in the future. SIP investments are subject to market risks, and investors should assess their financial goals and risk appetite before investing. Past performance is not indicative of future returns.)
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X
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