Record SME IPOs, fragile returns: What retail investors should watch out for
Jash Kriplani 4 min read 23 Dec 2025, 02:39 pm IST
Summary
Strong demand has not translated into consistent returns for SME IPOs. Of the 250 companies listed in the space in 2025, 129 are trading below their issue price
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have been flocking to the SME platforms of the BSE and NSE, riding buoyant equity markets and abundant liquidity.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story