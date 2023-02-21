Some FTX customers get their money back—in Japan, at least
- Tokyo regulators see quick resumption as a success after U.S. bankruptcy filing by Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange.
TOKYO—The Japanese subsidiary of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX said it started allowing customers to withdraw their assets on Tuesday, a relatively quick reboot that Tokyo regulators see as the fruit of their strict crypto laws.
