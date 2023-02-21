Some FTX customers get their money back—in Japan, at least
- Tokyo regulators see quick resumption as a success after U.S. bankruptcy filing by Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange.
TOKYO—The Japanese subsidiary of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX said it started allowing customers to withdraw their assets on Tuesday, a relatively quick reboot that Tokyo regulators see as the fruit of their strict crypto laws.
TOKYO—The Japanese subsidiary of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX said it started allowing customers to withdraw their assets on Tuesday, a relatively quick reboot that Tokyo regulators see as the fruit of their strict crypto laws.
The situation in Japan contrasts with the U.S. and other countries, where most FTX customers are a long way from getting access to their assets more than three months after the exchange’s U.S. bankruptcy filing.
The situation in Japan contrasts with the U.S. and other countries, where most FTX customers are a long way from getting access to their assets more than three months after the exchange’s U.S. bankruptcy filing.
Japan, which was burned by the collapse of the early cryptocurrency exchange Mt. Gox in 2014 and a later hacking case, introduced laws requiring exchanges to register with authorities and mandating that they keep their customers’ money separate from their own accounts.
That paved the way for FTX Japan on Tuesday to restore customers’ access to their accounts.
“Japan’s investor protection proved to be working appropriately compared with other countries," said a report in December by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.
While some FTX customers reported they got their assets back, others said they ran into snags the first day getting their money or cryptocurrency back, and it wasn’t immediately known how many customers would be made whole. FTX Japan didn’t respond to requests for comment.
FTX Japan said that as of Monday, it held some $15.9 million and ¥4.3 billion, equivalent to about $32 million, in customers’ cash as well as customer holdings of more than a dozen cryptocurrencies. It said it held 3,992.67 in customers’ bitcoin, which would be worth about $99 million at the current rate.
On Nov. 10, Japanese regulators ordered FTX Japan to suspend operations and hold customers’ assets in the country. The next day, FTX filed for bankruptcy in the U.S., and former Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Friedwas charged with fraud in December.
Prosecutors allege that Mr. Bankman-Fried took FTX.com customers’ money to pay the expenses and debts of Alameda Research, an affiliated trading firm. He has pleaded not guilty.
A U.S. bankruptcy judge overseeing the case said last week that creditors “will likely not come close to recovering the full amount of their losses, and it may take some time to recover anything."
How to regulate crypto exchanges remains a thorny question. China’s central bank has said all cryptocurrency-related transactions are illegal, while the U.S. had adopted a more laissez-faire approach than Japan until recently.
Some skeptics about cryptocurrencies say governments should stay away from trying to regulate crypto trading on the model of bank regulation because it would give the assets credibility and mislead small investors into believing that crypto is safe.
Some crypto proponents, meanwhile, think tight regulation along Japanese lines could raise costs and isn’t necessary so long as customers understand the risks.
“It is not free to follow regulations," said Noritaka Okabe, chief executive of Japanese cryptocurrency company JPYC. “Operators need to pass the cost on to their clients." Mr. Okabe’s company issues yen-pegged stablecoin, a cryptocurrency that seeks to mirror the value of a government-issued currency.
In Japan, once a leading crypto market, big hacking cases resulted in a regulatory crackdown. Mt. Gox, once the world’s largest bitcoin exchange, collapsed in 2014 after losing 850,000 bitcoins then valued about $470 million. In 2018, Coincheck Inc. lost customer assets worth more than $500 million in the largest known crypto theft at the time.
Today’s laws in Japan say crypto exchange operators must hold at least 95% of customers’ digital assets in a cold wallet, a storage place not connected to the internet. They also must entrust clients’ holdings of government-issued currencies such as the yen or the dollar to a third-party Japanese institution such as a trust bank.
Those protections made it easier for FTX Japan to restart business Tuesday, but the first day didn’t go smoothly.
A Japanese man in his 30s who works as an engineer said he had an account at FTX that held yen, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies including FTT, an FTX-issued token. He said he got an error message Tuesday referring vaguely to restrictions on withdrawing assets and was stuck on a company helpline trying to figure it out.
The man said he had assumed the company was safe because he saw baseball star Shohei Ohtani in FTX commercials and read that Mr. Bankman-Fried was a donor to President Biden’s election campaign.
An official at the Ministry of Finance body that oversees FTX Japan said it believed the company had enough funds to make all of its customers whole. An official at the Financial Services Agency, another part of the ministry, said he didn’t know the cause of the issues Tuesday.
Takako Masai, the head of SBI Finance and Economic Research Institute, said Japan’s strict regulations could help the cryptocurrency business.
“It is most important to raise the credibility of providers themselves, if they really want to make the market grow," said Ms. Masai, whose institute is part of a Japanese financial-services company and studies digital finance. “To ensure trust, an appropriate level of regulation is necessary."
Write to Megumi Fujikawa at megumi.fujikawa@wsj.com