South Indian Bank posts 102 crore net profit in October-December quarter

South Indian Bank posts ₹102 crore net profit in October-December quarter2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 08:10 AM IST
The Thrissur-headquartered South Indian Bank had reported a loss of ₹50.31 crore in the year-ago period, while its profit for the preceding September quarter had stood at ₹223 crore.
(PTI) South Indian Bank on Tuesday reported a net profit of ₹102.75 crore, restricted by money set aside as ageing provisions for security receipts as per a regulatory mandate.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×