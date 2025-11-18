Specialized investment funds: What should investors keep in mind?
SIFs are allowed to have short or sell positions in derivatives of stocks not in the portfolio.
The concept of specialized investment funds (SIFs) was allowed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in the space between mutual funds meant for the masses and portfolio management schemes and alternative investment funds (PMS/AIFs) meant for the classes. SIFs can have a different risk-return profile than MFs, and the target audience in the mass affluent segment is expected to have a better understanding of the risk-return profile than the masses.