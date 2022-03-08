Star Health Insurance launches Star Women Care Insurance plan. Know key features

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In addition to regular hospitalization, the policy provides cover for assisted reproduction treatment, delivery (pre and post-natal cover), multiple medical consultations, preventive health check-ups, voluntary sterilization as well as child hospitalization.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
This International Women's Day, health insurance company Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd., announced the launch of Star Women Care Insurance Policy, a woman-centric comprehensive health cover specially designed to protect the health-care needs of women at every stage of their lives.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
This International Women's Day, health insurance company Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd., announced the launch of Star Women Care Insurance Policy, a woman-centric comprehensive health cover specially designed to protect the health-care needs of women at every stage of their lives.
According to the company, "The Star Women Care Insurance Policy is available as both an individual policy and a floater policy to all females from 18 years up to 75 years of age. Women need not undergo any premedical tests to avail this policy. Customers can purchase the policy through premiums that can be paid in quarterly or half-yearly instalments, and this policy can also be taken for 1 year, 2 year or 3-year terms."
According to the company, "The Star Women Care Insurance Policy is available as both an individual policy and a floater policy to all females from 18 years up to 75 years of age. Women need not undergo any premedical tests to avail this policy. Customers can purchase the policy through premiums that can be paid in quarterly or half-yearly instalments, and this policy can also be taken for 1 year, 2 year or 3-year terms."
In addition to regular hospitalization, the policy provides cover for assisted reproduction treatment, delivery (pre and post-natal cover), multiple medical consultations, preventive health check-ups, voluntary sterilization as well as child hospitalization.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Through this policy, mothers can also provide health cover for their new-born child / children. Under the policy, a new-born will gain health cover of up to 25% of the Sum Insured from day 1 and 100% of sum insured from the next subsequent year onward. The policy’s Star Mother Cover feature even covers the hospital room rent of the insured mother if the insured child is less than 12 years old and is hospitalized in the ICU.
Speaking about the new policy Anand Roy, Managing Director, Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. said, “At Star Health Insurance, we endeavour to provide women with a higher level of security and support. The Star Women Care Insurance Policy is an independent and comprehensive policy that allows women to take charge of their own health insurance needs. The policy is customized to meet the requirements of women at every stage of their life, thereby freeing them of the financial worries of increased medical costs."
The policy comes with a host of special features such as no pre-acceptance medical screening, midterm inclusions, facility to purchase policy during pregnancy, reproduction, pregnancy care treatment, In-Utero fetal surgery surgeries, hospitalization expense of newborn baby, vaccination, pediatrician/medical consultations, preventive health check-up, and much more.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Women today are not just at par with men but hold multiple responsibilities. Their contribution in nurturing the family is no doubt irreplaceable. Keeping this in mind we have included child care and family protection within this policy so that these wonderful multi-taskers can be well prepared for any medical emergency in their families," added Roy.
Sum insured available up to ₹1,00,00,000; customer can opt for sum insured of ₹5,00,000, ₹10,00,000, ₹15,00,000, ₹20,00,000, ₹25,00,000 or ₹50,00,000
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Type of Policy - Individual Sum Insured only for females aged between18 years to 75 years
Floater Sum Insured – Adult 18 years to 75 years with at least one female in the family along with the spouse and dependent children
Coverage - In-patient hospitalization, Delivery, Day Care treatment, Road Ambulance, Air Ambulance, Organ Donor Expenses, and Pre & Post hospitalization expenses, as per the press release.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additional benefits include AYUSH Treatment, Rehabilitation and pain management , Ante-Natal Care (Pregnancy Care), In Utero Fetal Surgery/Repair, Bariatric Surgery, Optional Cover (Lump sum on diagnosis of Cancer), Coverage for modern treatments, Medical and Tele-Health consultations.
Covers the Outpatient medical expenses from day one
Automatic Restoration of Basic Sum Insured once by 100% upon partial or full utilization of the sum insured.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Discount on online purchase- Insured can avail 5% discount while buying the policy online at www.starhealth.in. This discount is available for the first purchase and on subsequent online renewals of the policy, as per the press release.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!