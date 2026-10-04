Startups, OTT, real estate and more: Bollywood stars diversify their investments, build wealth beyond film salaries

Bollywood stars are building wealth beyond film salaries and brand endorsements. Many now invest in startups, property, sports teams and companies they own. These investments create income even when actors are away from film sets.
Startups have become a popular choice. Stars increasingly want ownership in businesses rather than only promoting their products.
Katrina Kaif launched Kay Beauty in partnership with Nykaa. Priyanka Chopra was an early investor in Bumble. Shraddha Kapoor has also backed brands and startups with hopes of future growth.
Alia Bhatt built Ed-a-Mamma, a children’s clothing brand. Reliance later acquired a major stake in the company. She has also invested in Nykaa and Phool.co. Hrithik Roshan created HRX, which grew into a recognised activewear brand.
Deepika Padukone invests through her company, Ka Enterprises. Her investments include Epigamia, BluSmart and Supertails. She has also launched the skincare brand 82°E.
Property remains another favourite investment. Actors buy apartments, offices and land across different cities. These real estate assets can provide rent and an increase in value over time. In Mumbai, celebrities rent commercial properties to companies in Bandra, Andheri and Juhu.
Kriti Sanon and her family reportedly earned significant profits by selling apartments in Andheri West. The Bachchan family has invested beyond Mumbai, including land in Pune and Ayodhya. Some actors have also invested in projects by Sri Lotus Developers.
Sports ownership offers another route to building wealth. Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s involvement with the IPL is a major example. Celebrities increasingly view these teams as assets that can grow over many years.
SRK’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have won the IPL trophy thrice so far, trailing only behind Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. In July, the Knight Riders Group opened the Knight Riders Cricket Ground at the Fairplex in Pomona, California.
Production houses allow actors to earn through ownership of films, web series, and other OTT content. For example, Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz has produced Paatal Lok, a celebrated web series on Prime Video, and the Netflix film, Bulbbul.
Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions has co-produced the Netflix film, Darlings. It also co-produced Jigra, a theatrical release.
Hrithik Roshan has recently launched HRXFilms. It has partnered with Prime Video. Its upcoming productions include Storm, a thriller series about five women, and Mess, an offbeat comedy.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment produce a wide range of content.
Income comes from streaming, television rights, overseas distribution and digital licensing. Such earnings can continue long after a film leaves cinemas.
Some stars also invest in pre-IPO companies before they go public. Investors hope the company’s value will rise after its shares are listed.
Reports suggest Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have explored such opportunities through advisers. These investments carry risks although successful companies can deliver significant returns.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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