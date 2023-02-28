States propose billions in tax relief despite economic uncertainty
- New Jersey’s governor floats rebates as several states including New York and Michigan debate what to do with surpluses.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday will propose another $2 billion in property-tax rebate checks as part of a $53 billion state budget, a state treasury official said, making it the latest state to push ahead with tax-relief proposals despite recession concerns.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×