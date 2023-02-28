States propose billions in tax relief despite economic uncertainty

The Northeast has seen a spate of proposals. In New Jersey, Mr. Murphy, a Democrat, also plans to make a full $7 billion payment toward the state’s underfunded pension liabilities and will increase reserve funds to $10 billion. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, a Democrat, this week said her coming budget proposal will include a reduction in the state’s capital-gains tax as well as a new $600 tax credit for dependent children and seniors. Ned Lamont, the Democratic governor in Connecticut, recently proposed the first income-tax rate cut for that state in almost 30 years.