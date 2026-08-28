Step-up SIP explained: How an extra ₹1,000 can boost your retirement corpus

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) are widely considered a simple way to invest regularly for long-term wealth creation. However, the impact of compounding can become significantly more powerful when investors consistently increase their SIP contributions over time.
Even an additional ₹1,000 a month can make a substantial difference to the eventual corpus. The higher contribution not only means more money is invested but also gives the additional amount more time to benefit from compounding. Gradually increasing SIP contributions can also help investors keep their savings aligned with rising expenses and income levels.
Consider an investment starting with a monthly SIP of ₹5,000, increased by 10% every year. Assuming an investment period of 15 years and an expected annual return of 12%, the calculations are as follows:
Monthly SIP: ₹5,000
Annual step-up: 10%
Investment period: 15 years
Expected return: 12%
Amount invested: ₹34,36,499
Estimated returns: ₹65,07,857
Total corpus: ₹99,44,357
The calculation factors in a 10% annual step-up, illustrating how gradually raising the SIP amount can increase the final corpus over the long term.
A slightly higher starting contribution can produce a considerably larger corpus when combined with the same annual step-up strategy.
For a starting SIP of ₹6,000, with a 10% annual increase over 20 years and an assumed 12% return, the figures are:
Monthly SIP: ₹6,000
Annual step-up: 10%
Investment period: 20 years
Expected return: 12%
Amount invested: ₹41,23,799
Estimated returns: ₹78,09,429
Total corpus: ₹1,19,33,229
In this example, the starting SIP has been increased to ₹6,000 while retaining the 10% annual step-up. The resulting corpus is around ₹20 lakh higher than in the earlier calculation.
Extending the investment period can make an even bigger difference because the money gets more time to compound.
A ₹5,000 monthly SIP, increased by 10% each year and continued for 25 years, could potentially grow to around ₹2.13 crore.
If the initial SIP is increased by just ₹1,000 to ₹6,000, while maintaining the 10% annual step-up for 25 years, the potential corpus could rise to approximately ₹2.56 crore.
It is important to remember that stock market returns are not guaranteed. The actual corpus may therefore differ significantly from these estimates, depending on market performance.
For individuals planning for retirement, however, a step-up SIP can provide a structured way to increase investments gradually rather than requiring a large increase in savings at once. A longer investment horizon can also give the money more time to benefit from compounding while spreading market-related risks over a longer period.
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