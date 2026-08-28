Step-up SIP explained: How an extra ₹1,000 can boost your retirement corpus

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) are widely considered a simple way to invest regularly for long-term wealth creation. However, the impact of compounding can become significantly more powerful when investors consistently increase their SIP contributions over time.

Even an additional ₹1,000 a month can make a substantial difference to the eventual corpus. The higher contribution not only means more money is invested but also gives the additional amount more time to benefit from compounding. Gradually increasing SIP contributions can also help investors keep their savings aligned with rising expenses and income levels.

What can a ₹ 5,000 SIP become in 15 years? Consider an investment starting with a monthly SIP of ₹5,000, increased by 10% every year. Assuming an investment period of 15 years and an expected annual return of 12%, the calculations are as follows:

Monthly SIP: ₹5,000

Annual step-up: 10%

Investment period: 15 years

Expected return: 12%

Amount invested: ₹34,36,499

Estimated returns: ₹65,07,857

Total corpus: ₹99,44,357

The calculation factors in a 10% annual step-up, illustrating how gradually raising the SIP amount can increase the final corpus over the long term.

What happens when the SIP is increased by ₹ 1,000? A slightly higher starting contribution can produce a considerably larger corpus when combined with the same annual step-up strategy.

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For a starting SIP of ₹6,000, with a 10% annual increase over 20 years and an assumed 12% return, the figures are:

Monthly SIP: ₹6,000

Annual step-up: 10%

Investment period: 20 years

Expected return: 12%

Amount invested: ₹41,23,799

Estimated returns: ₹78,09,429

Total corpus: ₹1,19,33,229

In this example, the starting SIP has been increased to ₹6,000 while retaining the 10% annual step-up. The resulting corpus is around ₹20 lakh higher than in the earlier calculation.

How much can a SIP grow over 25 years? Extending the investment period can make an even bigger difference because the money gets more time to compound.

A ₹5,000 monthly SIP, increased by 10% each year and continued for 25 years, could potentially grow to around ₹2.13 crore.

If the initial SIP is increased by just ₹1,000 to ₹6,000, while maintaining the 10% annual step-up for 25 years, the potential corpus could rise to approximately ₹2.56 crore.

Are SIP returns guaranteed? It is important to remember that stock market returns are not guaranteed. The actual corpus may therefore differ significantly from these estimates, depending on market performance.