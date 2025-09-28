Rattled by a turbulent market? Keep calm and look long-term, says HSBC MF's Kulkarni
Volatility in equity markets is normal and, a patient, long-term investment approach allows investors to turn sharp market corrections into opportunities, says HSBC Mutual Fund's CEO. While retail investors have matured and now buy into dips, they should focus on India's long-term growth.
If you started your equity investment journey in the past year, chances are you have felt the jitters of a volatile market. As an investor, looking at an unsteady portfolio may raise doubts about your investment decision, but if history is anything to go by, such swings are part and parcel of a market cycle, and shouldn't impact a long-term investor. In fact, such setbacks often present more opportunities than failures.