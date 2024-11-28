How to manage emotional biases during volatile markets?
Summary
- Studies show that investors who cultivate emotional intelligence through structured approaches - such as maintaining investment journals, implementing reflection periods, and regularly reviewing their decision patterns - tend to achieve superior results over time
Over the years, it has become evident that the most significant challenges in wealth management rarely stem from market complexities or economic uncertainties. Instead, they emerge from the intricate relationship between human emotions and financial decisions. Time and again, we have witnessed how our emotional responses to money can override years of financial education and market experience, leading to decisions that can significantly impact long-term wealth creation.