How to manage emotional biases during volatile markets?

Blind spots

Our journey through wealth management is often hindered by psychological barriers that we may not even recognize - cognitive biases that silently shape our financial decisions in ways that can undermine our best interests. Perhaps the most pervasive psychological trap in investing is loss aversion, the central piece to Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky's Nobel Prize-winning Prospect Theory. Loss aversion refers to our tendency to feel the pain of losses more intensely than the pleasure of equivalent gains. This asymmetry often leads to holding onto losing investments too long while selling winners too early. Add to this herd mentality, where we find comfort in following the crowd, and you have a recipe for potential financial disaster.