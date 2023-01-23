Stocks to buy: Cochin Shipyard, GAIL, Minda Corp among 6 stocks that analysts recommend buying for short term4 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 04:37 PM IST
Analysts say uncertainty will prevail in the near term unless there is a clear signal on the trajectory of rate hikes by the US Fed.
Domestic market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty snapped a two-day losing run on January 23 amid positive global cues.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×