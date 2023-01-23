Stocks to buy: Cochin Shipyard, GAIL, Minda Corp among 6 stocks that analysts recommend buying for short term

The stock has witnessed a decent erosion recently from the peak of ₹430, taking support near ₹305. Thereafter, with a pullback witnessed and improved bias, the stock has picked up, indicating a bullish candle pattern in the last two sessions.
It is anticipated to rise further in the coming days.
"With the RSI also on the rise and decent volume participation witnessed, we recommend buying this stock for an upside target of ₹380, keeping a stop loss of ₹325," said the analyst.
The stock has almost given a breakout from its long-term trend line resistance level of ₹98.
With a series of higher bottom formation patterns on the daily chart, the stock is moving gradually upward and a move past ₹100 can trigger a fresh upward move in the coming days.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"RSI is also indicating a new round of momentum and it can carry on the momentum still further. We suggest buying and accumulating the stock for an upside target of ₹108, keeping the stop loss near ₹95," said the analyst.
Analyst: Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager - Equity Research, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers
The rally, which started in May 2022, resulted in 47 percent appreciation. Currently, it is trading above the 12-21-50 daily exponential moving averages, which is a sign of strength in the counter.
The previous trading session gave a clean breakout from the triangle pattern. On the indicator front, the daily 14-period RSI has taken support and then it has rebounded thus indicating further up move in APL Apollo Tubes.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"One can buy around ₹1,180-1,200 with an expected target of ₹1,300 and the stop-loss would be ₹1,140 on a daily close basis," said the analyst.
A free fall, which continued from August 1, 2022, to December 23, 2022, resulted in a 39 percent correction.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In the previous trading session, Polyplex had seen excellent buying interest. What is more interesting is that in the last month, any sort of buying interest was followed by massive volume.
In addition to the above technical rationale, this counter has taken out the 6-month-old trendline. The daily 14 periods RSI has made a bullish divergence in association with the double bottom price structure.
"One can buy in the range of ₹1,550-1,580 with an upside target of ₹1,715. The stop-loss should be ₹1,460 on a daily close basis," said the analyst.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of MintGenie.