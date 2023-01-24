Stocks To Watch: Axis Bank, Shoppers Stop, Maruti Suzuki, Jindal Stainless are stocks in news today2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Indian benchmark indexes - the Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex - finished 0.5% higher each on Monday, boosted by bank stocks, after two consecutive sessions of losses.
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian stocks were poised to open higher on Tuesday, following a Wall Street rally in the previous session, with the benchmark likely to be lifted by strong third-quarter earnings results from banks.
