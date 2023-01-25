Stocks To Watch: Bharti Airtel, TVS Motor, Nazara Tech, Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, United Spirits in news today

Stocks To Watch: Bharti Airtel, TVS Motor, Nazara Tech, Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, United Spirits in news today2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 08:16 AM IST
The S&P Global's Flash Composite Output index in the U.S. rose to 46.6 in December, official data showed. A reading below 50 indicates contraction in business activity, and heightens the possibility of a near-term recession in the world's largest economy.
(Reuters) - Indian stocks were poised to open lower on Wednesday, on weak economic data from the U.S., which hinted at rising fears of recession, and weak growth outlook from companies.
