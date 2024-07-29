STT hike on F&Os targeted at high-frequency traders: Nilesh Shah of Kotak AMC
Summary
- Shah believes Budget achieved the trinity of fiscal prudence, appropriate funds for investments, and employment generation. But can it help us change the orbit to achieve $10 trillion by 2030?
Can India achieve the government's target of achieving $10 trillion GDP by 2030? Given that we are yet to hit $4 trillion, only $8 trillion is plausible by 2030, says Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak AMC, in a post-Budget interaction with Mint. He believes finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman achieved the trinity of impossible of fiscal consolidation, investment and job creation. It should lead to the country's credit upgrade, he says. Shah adds that hiking the security transaction tax (STT) on futures and options (F&Os) is a step in the right direction. Edited excerpts: