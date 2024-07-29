What is your take on the government hiking STT on F&Os?

When we talk about F&O volumes, we must consider that it is a weekly settlement for us and quarterly for global countries. It means we need to divide our base by 52 and that of others by 4 to arrive at a comparable figure. We also need to note the non-level-playing field between local and global traders/speculators. For us, it is considered business income and most of us pay 39% tax on it, whereas it is capital gains for global investors. Thanks to double tax avoidance treaties, they pay zero tax on it. This needs to get addressed.