Study abroad: Is Germany better than US for Indian students? Tuition fees and living costs compared

For Indian students, the US has been a traditional favourite for higher studies. The US has top-ranked universities, the admission process was straightforward, employment opportunities after course completion were abundant, and there was a clear path to residency.

In the last few years, there have been changes. There are visa restrictions along with longer waiting / processing times, increased scrutiny of applications, instances of crackdowns on universities, deportations, etc. After completing the course, finding a job is not as easy as it was before; the job market has tightened. Employment policies have changed; immigration policies have become stricter; H-1B visa fees have risen significantly; and the path to residency is uncertain and can come at a high cost. On top of all these, the tuition fees and cost of living were already high and continue to rise.

In such a scenario, Indian students have been exploring other destinations. In the last few years, Germany has emerged as one of the top destinations for Indian students for higher education. In this article, we will explore what Germany offers Indian students and whether it is a better choice than the US and many other countries.

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Benefits of studying in Germany While the number of students going to the US has been falling, the number of students going to Germany for higher studies has been rising. Some reasons why more students are opting for Germany for higher studies include the following.

Top-ranked universities Many of the top-ranked universities are based in Germany. They offer students several courses in various fields such as MBA, engineering, technology, and STEM. Some of the German universities that rank high among the world’s top universities include:

Technical University of Munich Heidelberg University Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU) Free University of Berlin RWTH Aachen University Cologne University, etc. The above and many other universities in Germany are well known for offering high-quality education and practical training. Many universities have tie-ups with companies, where students can gain hands-on experience and be job-ready after the course completion. The degrees from these universities are globally recognised and respected.

Low or no tuition fees Most public universities in Germany are known for charging either low or no tuition fees. Students may be required to pay a nominal semester fee. The low-to-no tuition fees are a major difference between the cost of education at many German public universities and that at universities in the US and many other countries.

A US university usually charges tuition fees between $25,000 and $50,000 or even higher per year. So, studying in Germany at a public university, where the tuition fees are low or none, can save a lot of money for an Indian student. It makes the education costs lower than even some of the Indian premier institutions.

Student scholarships A student can apply for the DAAD (Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst) scholarship. In English, DAAD translates into German Academic Exchange Service. A DAAD scholarship can cover various costs, such as accommodation, travel, and insurance premiums. Indian students can check the available scholarship opportunities on the DAAD India website (www.daad.in)

Apart from DAAD, other scholarship programmes include the Deutschlandstipendium, government-funded programmes, private foundation scholarships, and university-funded programmes. A scholarship can significantly reduce your overall cost of education in Germany.

Affordable to reasonable living costs The monthly living costs in Germany can range between 800 and 1,200 Euros. It depends on whether you are studying in a major city or a smaller one, whether you are staying within the city or on the outskirts, and the type of accommodation (private/shared/dormitory, etc.).

Even if you are staying at the city outskirts, travelling is smooth. Germany has a well-connected, affordable transport system. Some universities assist you in providing shared accommodation on the premises.

Before your visa interview, you need to put 11,904 Euros in a Blocked Account. When you arrive in Germany for your studies, you can withdraw 992 Euros per month for your living expenses for a year.

Work while studying International students can work for up to 140 full days or 280 half days per year while studying. It provides practical exposure while studying, and the income can help cover living costs. The hands-on experience makes you job-ready from Day 1, after course completion.

Abundant job opportunities after course completion Germany is Europe’s largest and one of the world’s largest economies. It is home to some of the world’s best-known companies, such as BMW, Adidas, SAP, Siemens, Allianz, etc. Germany has a shortage of skilled workers, offering students many high-end work opportunities after course completion. After completing the course, you can get an 18-month working visa to search for a job.

Germany offers a good combination of high pay scales and career growth opportunities. A skilled graduate can apply for permanent residency in just two years.

In addition to the above benefits, Germany now offers many programmes that are fully taught in English. So, a student does not need to be fluent in the German language to study in Germany. However, learning the German language comes in handy for smoother engagement with locals, faster settlement, etc.

Should you choose Germany for your higher studies? Germany offers affordable education at world-class public universities, a diverse culture, an extensive and affordable public transport system, a clean environment, and student-friendly facilities (discounts on travel, food, entertainment, etc.). All these result in a high-quality life for students.

After course completion, it offers high-skilled jobs, career growth, an opportunity to apply for residency, etc. Thus, when choosing a country to study abroad, Germany should be higher on your list of considerations.