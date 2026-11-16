‘Stupidest argument ever’: Influencer Sharan Hegde faces backlash over ‘having a child is a financial trap’ remark

Financial influencer Sharan Hegde has sparked a debate on social media after calling parenthood a "financial trap" amid rising living costs, expensive education and healthcare, and growing concerns over job security in India.

In a social media post, Hegde questioned whether young Indians could afford to have children while dealing with mounting financial pressures, including high housing costs, pollution, school fees and healthcare expenses.

"Having a child is a financial trap, and Indians have finally realized it. Can't afford a house. Can't breathe clean air. School fees are ridiculous. Healthcare is expensive. Job security is disappearing. And after all that, you are expected to raise a child and save enough for your own retirement,” he wrote in a social media post. Hegde argues that people today are increasingly expected to raise children while also saving enough for their own retirement.

He also pointed to India's declining fertility rate, citing figures of 1.3 children per woman in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and an overall fertility rate of 1.9 for the country, below the replacement level of 2.1.

"Who can even afford to have a child in this economy?" he asked.

However, his remarks triggered sharp reactions, with several social media users questioning his argument and accusing him of reducing parenthood to a financial calculation. Others argued that financial constraints are a legitimate concern for couples deciding whether to have children.

‘Stupidest argument’: Netizens slam Sharan Hegde Several users criticised Hegde's remarks, arguing that raising children has never been entirely dependent on financial prosperity.

One user wrote: “Stupidest argument I have ever heard for not having children!! U need to learn to live within your means while giving your child the best u can within the means!”

The user added that families with different income levels would naturally provide different facilities to their children, but that should not become a reason to dismiss parenthood.

Another social media user called the argument an “excuse to our incompetency”, adding that life had always been difficult.

“Life has always been tough donkey ages ago also. Still our ancestors did it so we can see live and debate about this. We are here to procreate that’s all. Struggle or die,” the user commented.

Some also pointed to the contrasting financial realities of wealthy individuals and low-income families.

“A daily-wage labourer earning ₹15,000 a month manages to raise 3–4 children. Meanwhile, rich kids earning lakhs or even crores are advising people not to have children. Quite a contrast between the two realities,” one user wrote.

Another commented: “Irony is people with money are choosing not to have child and people without money are having 3-4 children.”

‘Cost of raising a child’ versus ‘value of having one’ Some users argued that Hegde was overlooking the emotional and social aspects of parenthood by focusing exclusively on its financial implications.

“What a pathetic way to look at life. Reducing the entire experience of parenthood to a financial calculation is so shallow. You will definitely revisit this tweet once you enter parenthood. If money is the only measure of a meaningful life, you've already missed the point of living,” one user said.

Another offered a different perspective, arguing that people should distinguish between the financial cost of raising children and the value of having a family.

“I think we're confusing the cost of raising a child with the value of having one. Financial stability matters, but people have never had children only when life was economically perfect,” the user wrote.

A third user argued that family and companionship could matter more to some people than accumulating wealth.

“Many would rather imagine being surrounded by family, children and grandchildren after their retirement rather than possibility of being lonely with a larger bank balance. Environment and economy should be much better I agree,” the user commented.

Not everyone agreed with the criticism of Hegde. Some users defended the underlying concern, arguing that the debate was about the rising cost of providing children with a decent standard of living.

“People aren't rejecting parenthood. They're questioning whether they can afford to give their children a decent life,” one user wrote.

Another social media user shared a personal account of managing a family without a regular salary or inheritance.

“And here, I am a househusband managing two kids with my housewife. Both of us don't work. No inheritance. I quit my job at 35 in 2015. Managing finances through equity investments alone with the amount I saved till 2015 from my 9 years of work experience,” the user said, adding that his startup, MarketMarvels Analysts, was still making losses after three years.

Another user blamed changing lifestyle expectations for making parenthood appear increasingly expensive.

“Having a child is not adding to your financial burden. Your lifestyle is the reason you are already burdened,” the user wrote, arguing that social status, expensive lifestyles and the pressure to maintain an elite social circle were contributing to the problem.

The debate also brought out differing views on whether financial security should be a prerequisite for starting a family.

One user argued that people who genuinely want children would be willing to make compromises, while another questioned whether modern lifestyles and changing priorities were discouraging people from having larger families.

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