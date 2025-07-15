Navigating inheritance: Know the difference between succession certificate and legal heir certificate
Mistaking one for the other can lead to delays, financial setbacks, or legal disputes. This article clarifies their differences, backed by real-life examples
Navigating inheritance in India often involves two critical documents: thesuccession certificate and thelegal heir certificate. Though both relate to a deceased person’s estate, they serve distinct purposes, are issued by different authorities, and are applied in specific scenarios. Mistaking one for the other can lead to delays, financial setbacks, or legal disputes. This article clarifies their differences, backed by real-life examples, to help you make informed decisions.