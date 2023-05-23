Sukanya Samriddhi account: Why you should not invest in Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY); top 6 reasons3 min read . Updated: 23 May 2023, 01:23 PM IST
Sukanya Samriddhi account: Simply opening a SSY account may not be sufficient for securing your daughter's future due to several reasons
The Sukanya Samriddhi account is a popular savings instrument in India for parents with daughters as it offers government-guaranteed, tax-free returns. However, simply opening a Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) account may not be sufficient for securing your daughter's future due to several reasons.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×