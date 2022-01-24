Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana : How to open SSY account with SBI2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2022, 10:04 AM IST
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) scheme is a good option for parents to invest in their girl child's future
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) is a government-backed small savings scheme. This scheme is a good option for parents to invest in their girl child's future. SSY accounts can be opened with post offices or authorised commercial banks. One of the banks providing the service to open a Sukanya Samriddhi account is the State Bank of India (SBI).
Here is a look at how one can open an SSY Account with SBI
Documents needed
How to open Sukanya Samriddhi account in SBI?
Opening of SSY account
An SSY account can be opened on behalf of the girl child by parents or legal guardians via the minimum deposit of ₹250 up to a limit of ₹1.50 lakh.
Minimum deposit limit
A minimum deposit of ₹250 per year is required for the account and a maximum deposit of ₹1.5 lakh is permitted per year. Contributions can be made in multiples of ₹50 by cash and/or cheque.
Interest rate
For the current quarter of March 2021, the interest rate is kept at 7.6%. The interest is calculated on yearly basis and compounded on a yearly basis.
Tax benefit
As applicable under section 80C of the IT Act, 1961. In the latest Finance Bill, the scheme has been extended Triple exempt benefits i.e. there will be no tax on the amount invested, the amount earned as interest and the amount withdrawn.
Features
Premature withdrawal
Allowed in the event of death of the depositor or in cases of extreme compassionate grounds such as medical support in life-threatening diseases to be authorized by an order by the Central Government.
