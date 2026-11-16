Sunil Mittal wants mobile tariff hiked to ₹350/month: What it means for telcos, impact on customer wallets; explained

Bharti Airtel founder and chairman Sunil Mittal wants mobile tariffs in India hiked to ₹350 per month amid rising costs, arguing that current packs are priced too low compared to rising costs for companies and backlog in infrastructure.
In an interview with PTI for the Bharti Enterprises' 50th year, Mittal made the case for increased mobile tariffs, stating that the cost of running a network and how much telecom infrastructure remains to be built are key considerations but did not however give specific timelines for the increase.
“I used to say earlier, the right level is ₹300 (monthly revenue per user), but that was 10 years back. There's some inflation that we all suffer. Oil prices are up, electricity costs are up, employee costs are up, administrative costs are up. Everything is up,” he said.
He added that India has around 3.5 lakh mobile towers, while China has more than 10 lakh towers. “So, we have a job to do. We have to at least double from where we are today. More fibre and more submarine cables are needed, and all this will require very serious investments,” he said.
According to the report, Mittal feels that at ₹350 per month India's mobile tariffs still remain “by far the cheapest anywhere in the world”. He described options with entry plans at "200 plus" and higher packs of ₹5, 7, 8 or 10 hundred.
As per the executive, this works out to ₹10-12 a day. He compared its impact on your wallet to regular groceries. “You buy now soap and a packet of chips. You know what it costs. Having a bottle of Pepsi costs you a lot more than that ( ₹10-12/day),” he said.
Mittal argued that you are not only paying for telecom use, but also banking, education, benefit transfers, UPI payments and health records, “and by the way, enjoy your movies and Instagram and YouTube.”
However, past price hikes have cost telcos a number of subscribers. Jio lost around 12.74 million subscribers between July and September 2024 after its last increase. Mittal did not address that risk, the report noted.
He also sought to link the usage of telecom with other essential services including UPI, health records, direct benefit transfers and delivery and e-commerce firms, who all run on their networks. He also pointed to the money sunk into 5G, which has not yielded revenues as expected.
Mittal further argued that telecom is undervalued compared to the platforms that depend on it. “We do all the hard work, but we don't get the same valuation and the profitability that those who don't make these investments get,” he said.
Notably, Airtel's average revenue per user (ARPU) was ₹271 in the September quarter, against ₹256 a year earlier, company results showed. So, ₹350 mobile revenue per user would be a rise of around 29%.
Industry-wide, a move toward ₹350 would lift revenues for competitors Jio, BSNL and Vodafone Idea as well. In fact, the report noted that for gains would be largest for Vi — weakest of the three private operators.
(With inputs from PTI)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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