Sunil Mittal wants mobile tariff hiked to ₹350/month: What it means for telcos, impact on customer wallets; explained

Bharti Airtel founder and chairman Sunil Mittal wants mobile tariffs in India hiked to ₹350 per month amid rising costs, arguing that current packs are priced too low compared to rising costs for companies and backlog in infrastructure.

In an interview with PTI for the Bharti Enterprises' 50th year, Mittal made the case for increased mobile tariffs, stating that the cost of running a network and how much telecom infrastructure remains to be built are key considerations but did not however give specific timelines for the increase.

“I used to say earlier, the right level is ₹300 (monthly revenue per user), but that was 10 years back. There's some inflation that we all suffer. Oil prices are up, electricity costs are up, employee costs are up, administrative costs are up. Everything is up,” he said.

He added that India has around 3.5 lakh mobile towers, while China has more than 10 lakh towers. “So, we have a job to do. We have to at least double from where we are today. More fibre and more submarine cables are needed, and all this will require very serious investments,” he said.

Mobile tariff at ₹ 350/month: What this means for your wallet According to the report, Mittal feels that at ₹350 per month India's mobile tariffs still remain “by far the cheapest anywhere in the world”. He described options with entry plans at "200 plus" and higher packs of ₹5, 7, 8 or 10 hundred.

As per the executive, this works out to ₹10-12 a day. He compared its impact on your wallet to regular groceries. “You buy now soap and a packet of chips. You know what it costs. Having a bottle of Pepsi costs you a lot more than that ( ₹10-12/day),” he said.

Mittal argued that you are not only paying for telecom use, but also banking, education, benefit transfers, UPI payments and health records, “and by the way, enjoy your movies and Instagram and YouTube.”

However, past price hikes have cost telcos a number of subscribers. Jio lost around 12.74 million subscribers between July and September 2024 after its last increase. Mittal did not address that risk, the report noted.

What could this mean for telecom operators? He also sought to link the usage of telecom with other essential services including UPI, health records, direct benefit transfers and delivery and e-commerce firms, who all run on their networks. He also pointed to the money sunk into 5G, which has not yielded revenues as expected.

Mittal further argued that telecom is undervalued compared to the platforms that depend on it. “We do all the hard work, but we don't get the same valuation and the profitability that those who don't make these investments get,” he said.

Notably, Airtel's average revenue per user (ARPU) was ₹271 in the September quarter, against ₹256 a year earlier, company results showed. So, ₹350 mobile revenue per user would be a rise of around 29%.

Industry-wide, a move toward ₹350 would lift revenues for competitors Jio, BSNL and Vodafone Idea as well. In fact, the report noted that for gains would be largest for Vi — weakest of the three private operators.