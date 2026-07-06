Are super top-up plans becoming redundant?

If you bought your health insurance policy several years ago, chances are your base sum insured is only ₹5 lakh or ₹10 lakh. With hospitalization costs rising sharply, experts recommend increasing your cover through a super top-up plan instead of buying a fresh policy with a high sum insured, if affordability is an issue.
A super top-up plan provides an additional sum insured at a relatively low premium because it comes with a deductible. Typically, your existing base policy meets this deductible. So, if hospitalization results in a large bill, the base policy pays first. Once the claim amount exceeds the deductible, usually equal to your base sum insured, the super top-up takes over and covers the remaining eligible expenses.