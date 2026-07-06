Are super top-up plans becoming redundant?

Aprajita Sharma
6 min read6 Jul 2026, 04:58 PM IST
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A super top-up plan provides an additional sum insured at a relatively low premium because it comes with a deductible. (Pexels)
Summary
While stacking policies was once the ultimate cost-saving hack for medical emergencies, a shifting market has quietly changed the math for policyholders.

If you bought your health insurance policy several years ago, chances are your base sum insured is only 5 lakh or 10 lakh. With hospitalization costs rising sharply, experts recommend increasing your cover through a super top-up plan instead of buying a fresh policy with a high sum insured, if affordability is an issue.

A super top-up plan provides an additional sum insured at a relatively low premium because it comes with a deductible. Typically, your existing base policy meets this deductible. So, if hospitalization results in a large bill, the base policy pays first. Once the claim amount exceeds the deductible, usually equal to your base sum insured, the super top-up takes over and covers the remaining eligible expenses.

For many policyholders, this remains one of the cheapest ways to increase health insurance coverage. But with insurers launching policies offering 1 crore and even unlimited coverage in the base plan itself, a super top-up is no longer the default route for higher coverage.

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Is super top-up plan unnecessary?

According to insurance consultant Akshay Bansal, policies such as Acko's Platinum Health Plan, ICICI Lombard's Elevate, Niva Bupa's ReAssure 3.0 and select Care Health plans allow customers to choose very high or unlimited cover right at the proposal stage. “In such cases, the protection that a super top-up is meant to provide is already built into the base policy,” he said.

The premium difference is also narrowing. For example, Bansal estimated that a Mumbai couple aged 34 and 30 would pay around 16,444 annually for a 10 lakh Niva Bupa ReAssure 3.0 (Black) policy that includes consumables cover. Upgrading this to the unlimited-sum-insured variant pushes the premium to about 23,381. This means that for an extra 7,000 to 8,000 a year, policyholders can secure virtually unlimited protection against major medical emergencies. "As the premium gap narrows, many urban families may find it more sensible to upgrade their base policy instead of stacking a separate super top-up," Bansal said.

High sum insured with deductibles

Alternatively, policyholders can choose a high-value base policy featuring a voluntary deductible. For instance, HDFC Ergo’s Optima Secure plan automatically doubles a 1 crore base cover from day one through its built-in ‘Secure Benefit’ feature. Over the next two renewals, built-in policy perks can scale that coverage up to three or four times the original amount, all without requiring a no-claim bonus.

For a Bengaluru-based couple aged 41 and 40, this standard policy costs around 24,857 annually, Bansal said. However, by introducing a 3 lakh voluntary deductible—meaning the policyholders cover the first 3 lakh of a claim themselves—the premium drops sharply to roughly 11,186, while keeping multi-crore protection intact for expenses beyond that amount.

For customers comfortable bearing the initial portion of a claim, such plans can deliver protection comparable to a super top-up without the hassle of maintaining two separate policies.

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When does a super top-up plan still make sense?

A super top-up plan is the go-to option if your existing cover is inadequate and an upgraded base policy is either unavailable or too expensive.

Experts generally recommend buying the super top-up from the same insurer and aligning its policy period with the base policy so you can track both of them easily. Getting it from the same insurer also means you get the cashless facility on the base plan and the super top-up. If you buy them from different companies, claims on the super top-up plan will almost always have to be settled through out-of-pocket payments and subsequent reimbursements. Choosing a different insurer, however, may be worthwhile if its super top-up plan offers significantly better features.

Some policyholders deliberately split their cover across two insurers. "This can help if the base insurer rejects or short-settles a claim because of policy-specific conditions such as sub-limits, exclusions or waiting periods. This gives you diversification. Two different insurers may look at claims differently," said Anuj Kesarwani, founder of financial planning firm Zenith Finserve.

What if you unintentionally failed to disclose a material fact while buying your base health insurance policy? While buying a super top-up from a new insurer with full disclosure might seem like a quick fix, Kesarwani warns against this. He stresses that the safest move is to inform your current insurer about the omission and regularize your base policy, rather than leaving the original error uncorrected and relying on a separate provider for extra cover. "Doing so reduces the risk of claim disputes arising from the original policy at a later stage. Moreover, the super top-up insurer can also scrutinize your claim more closely if it finds out your claim was rejected by the first insurer," Kesarwani said.

Some insurers also allow policyholders to convert their super top-up plan into a regular health insurance policy later. Kesarwani said this can be useful for employees leaving their jobs, as the super top-up can become their primary health insurance policy.

Bansal agreed, saying “Tata AIG's MediCare Reserve allows policyholders to remove the deductible after five years of continuous coverage by paying the applicable premium without fresh underwriting. Similar conversion options are available under certain products from Niva Bupa and a few other insurers.”

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Check the policy features, not just the cover

A higher base sum insured matters. Many policy benefits and internal limits are linked to the base cover itself. Certain treatment limits may continue to be calculated on the original sum insured, regardless of accumulated bonuses or restored cover. The same principle applies to super top-up policies.

Experts recommend choosing plans with no room-rent or ICU caps—or at least those allowing a single private room without proportionate deductions. It is equally important to avoid policies with restrictive sub-limits on modern treatments. Otherwise, the admissible claim amount itself may be reduced, making it harder to cross the deductible and fully benefit from the super top-up. The takeaway is straightforward: always prioritize a high sum insured in your base policy if your budget allows. Treat a super top-up as a cost-effective alternative only if a premium base plan is out of reach.

About the Author

Aprajita Sharma

A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast media, she has built a reputation for explaining personal finance in a way that is both practical and relatable.<br><br>She is working with Mint as an Assistant Editor and has previously worked with leading publications such as The Economic Times, Business Today, Fortune India, Outlook Money and Business Standard. She is also the co-author of “The Big Bull of Dalal Street”, a Penguin bestseller that chronicles the life of renowned investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. She was also selected among a small group of journalists for the Asia Journalism Fellowship, underscoring her credibility in the field.<br><br>Aprajita is known for advocating unbiased, fee-only financial advice and for her sharp understanding of investor behaviour. Through her writing and storytelling, she continues to empower individuals to make more informed, confident financial choices. She is also a Kathak enthusiast.

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