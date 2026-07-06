Are super top-up plans becoming redundant?

What if you unintentionally failed to disclose a material fact while buying your base health insurance policy? While buying a super top-up from a new insurer with full disclosure might seem like a quick fix, Kesarwani warns against this. He stresses that the safest move is to inform your current insurer about the omission and regularize your base policy, rather than leaving the original error uncorrected and relying on a separate provider for extra cover. "Doing so reduces the risk of claim disputes arising from the original policy at a later stage. Moreover, the super top-up insurer can also scrutinize your claim more closely if it finds out your claim was rejected by the first insurer," Kesarwani said.