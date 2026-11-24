The Supreme Court has struck down the Uttar Pradesh Qualifying Service for Pension and Validation Act, 2021, and the Uttar Pradesh Entitlement to Pension and Validation Act, 2025, as unconstitutional, according to a Bar and Bench report.

Passed on November 18 in Uttar Pradesh Ground Water Department Non-Gazetted Employee Association (Regd.) & Anr. v. The Chief Secretary & Ors., the judgment by a Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma came as a major relief for regularised Uttar Pradesh government employees and retirees.

Advertisement

It restores the right of eligible employees regularised under a duly formulated scheme to have their prior work-charged, temporary, daily-wage, or muster-roll service counted towards qualifying service for pension.

What the ruling means for pensioners: How to claim? Key timelines For retired employees whose pre-regularisation service was previously excluded under the two now-invalidated laws, the Supreme Court has laid down a clear process and strict safeguards, according to Bar and Bench:

Retired employees covered by the judgment may approach the competent authority with claims for pension and other retirement benefits, supported by full service particulars.

Eligible employees’ claims must be evaluated in accordance with the Supreme Court’s 2019 decision in Prem Singh v. State of Uttar Pradesh and applicable law.

Authorities must decide claims within six months of receipt and extend benefits wherever due.

Authorities cannot summarily turn down applications—they must provide a hearing before rejecting a claim and issue a reasoned order.

Employees whose claims succeed must be provided with a chart detailing payments under each head.

Advertisement

Arrears calculation, 9% interest on delays, and relief for legal heirs The Bench also clarified how monetary benefits will be computed and what happens if the State fails to pay on time:

Pension benefits must be calculated “bearing in mind the restriction of monetary benefits to a period of three years preceding institution of the writ petition by Prem Singh”. This rule also applies to covered employees who died after the Prem Singh judgment.

The three-year restriction will not apply to claims filed by heirs or legal representatives of employees who retired and died prior to the Prem Singh judgment. However, they must furnish unimpeachable proof of their status. While the Court did not impose interest on amounts already due, any payments delayed beyond the prescribed deadlines will attract 9% annual simple interest until release.

Advertisement

Taking note of contempt petitions alleging that Uttar Pradesh had failed to implement the pension directions in Prem Singh, the Court gave the State a final six months to disburse the required payments, warning that further non-compliance could constitute aggravated contempt.

Why did the Supreme Court quash UP’s 2021 and 2025 laws? The dispute traces back to the Supreme Court’s 2019 ruling in Prem Singh v. State of Uttar Pradesh, which held that work-charged service must count towards qualifying service for pension.

Following that verdict, Uttar Pradesh enacted the 2021 and 2025 laws—both operating retrospectively from April 1, 1961—to alter pension eligibility definitions and validate earlier pension denials.

While the 2021 Act linked qualifying service to appointments against temporary or permanent posts under stipulated service rules, the 2025 Act introduced the category of “substantive appointee” to determine entitlement.

Advertisement

Striking down both statutes, the Bench explained that regularisation erases the “birthmark” of an employee’s initial non-regular appointment and brings them into the regular establishment, Bar and Bench reported.

“After such status is acquired, the employer cannot thereafter seek to deny retiral benefits by resurrecting the obliterated birthmark, even by resorting to legislation with retrospective effect. Such an attempt would be vitiated as being opposed to Articles 14, 16 and 21 of the Constitution, as it seeks to create a class within a class and to deprive a regular employee of a vested right,” the Court held.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission pension: How proposed fitment factors may change monthly pay

Agreeing with employees and their associations that the new definitions merely brought back the same exclusion struck down in Prem Singh, the Bench stressed that a legislature can retrospectively validate past actions only by removing the legal defect identified in an earlier judgment—not by merely changing statutory labels.

Advertisement

“The same exclusion was perpetuated in the present format; a change in the description of the excluded class is not, without more, a constitutional justification to sustain the exclusion,” the Court said.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer