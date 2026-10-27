Swiggy renews insurance for delivery partners: Benefits they get; hospitalisation, accidental death, family health cover

Food delivery and quick commerce platform Swiggy has renewed insurance for more than 25 lakh delivery partners covered under the accident and health insurance programmes in FY25-26, the company said in a release.
The insurance programme with IndusInd General Insurance (formerly Reliance General Insurance Company) supports delivery partners with financial protection, besides offering accidental death cover and hospitalisation cover.
“Swiggy’s delivery partner insurance program has evolved into one of the most comprehensive protection initiatives in India's gig economy with millions of our partners covered under insurance last year. By renewing our program with enhanced benefits for our delivery partners, we are continuing to provide our delivery partners with access to financial and healthcare protection when they need it most,” said Saurav Goyal, Chief Operating Officer, Food Marketplace, Swiggy.
Under the renewed insurance programme, delivery partners will continue to receive the following:
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