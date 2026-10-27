Swiggy renews insurance for delivery partners: Benefits they get; hospitalisation, accidental death, family health cover

Swiggy renewed accident and health insurance for more than 25 lakh delivery partners for FY25-26. The programme, provided with IndusInd General Insurance, includes accidental death and hospitalisation cover.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated27 Oct 2026, 03:24 PM IST
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Swiggy has renewed accident and health insurance cover for more than 25 lakh delivery partners.
Swiggy has renewed accident and health insurance cover for more than 25 lakh delivery partners. (Pixabay)

Food delivery and quick commerce platform Swiggy has renewed insurance for more than 25 lakh delivery partners covered under the accident and health insurance programmes in FY25-26, the company said in a release.

The insurance programme with IndusInd General Insurance (formerly Reliance General Insurance Company) supports delivery partners with financial protection, besides offering accidental death cover and hospitalisation cover.

“Swiggy’s delivery partner insurance program has evolved into one of the most comprehensive protection initiatives in India's gig economy with millions of our partners covered under insurance last year. By renewing our program with enhanced benefits for our delivery partners, we are continuing to provide our delivery partners with access to financial and healthcare protection when they need it most,” said Saurav Goyal, Chief Operating Officer, Food Marketplace, Swiggy.

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Swiggy renews insurance for delivery partners: Check benefits

Under the renewed insurance programme, delivery partners will continue to receive the following:

  • Accidental death cover of 10,00,000 ( 10 lakh),
  • The renewed insurance policy provides accident protection for all active delivery partners. This includes a fixed payout in the event of accidental death or disability, along with related support benefits like Child Education support, payable in the event of accidental death or permanent total disability.
  • In-patient hospitalisation cover of up to 2,00,000 ( 2 lakh),
  • Family health coverage up to 1,00,000 ( 1 lakh).
  • In addition, the policy offers comprehensive health and hospitalisation protection through cashless and reimbursement facilities for hospitalisation, day care procedures, maternity benefits and outpatient treatment.

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  • The health and hospitalisation benefits cover day care procedures across both network and non-network healthcare institutions up to the full sum insured, emergency road ambulance services (up to 10,000), OPD treatment up to 10,000 with no sub-limits, and pre- and post-hospitalization expenses, loss-of-pay support, mobile cover among other benefits.
  • Additionally, maternity benefits are covered for all women delivery partners and the spouses of male delivery partners wherever family cover is applicable.
  • The company release noted that during the previous policy period, 75% of maternity claims were availed by the spouses of delivery partners, while the remaining 25% were utilised by Swiggy's women delivery partners.
  • The insurance cover also extends to pre-existing diseases from Day 1, with no waiting period.
  • Delivery partners can seamlessly access and claim insurance benefits through the Swiggy Delivery Partner App.

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  • As part of the programme offered in partnership with IndusInd General Insurance, all Swiggy delivery partners and their families will also have 24x7 access to free teleconsultations with general physicians and super-specialists.
  • They can additionally avail wellness benefits such as preferential rates on medicines and diagnostic tests, access to wellness sessions and AI-driven wellness management solutions.
  • Beyond insurance coverage, Swiggy also organized health check-up camps for delivery partners across multiple cities during the last financial year.
  • Building on these initiatives, Swiggy plans to expand such health and wellness interventions to more cities during the current financial year, strengthening access to preventive healthcare alongside financial protection and other wellbeing support for delivery partners across the country, it said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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